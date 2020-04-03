Patricia Bosworth Dies Of COVID-19: Biographer Of Montgomery Clift, Marlon Brando & Jane Fonda Was 86

Patricia Bosworth, an actress-turned-writer whose biographies of fellow Actors Studio alumni Montgomery Clift, Marlon Brando and Jane Fonda had been best-sellers and, definitely with the Clift e-book, definitive for his or her instances, died Thursday of problems associated to COVID-19. She was 86.

Bosworth’s stepdaughter Fia Hatsav instructed The New York Occasions that the writer died of pneumonia introduced on by the coronavirus.

Bosworth started her present enterprise profession as a mannequin within the 1950s (she was photographed by Diane Arbus, whose life she’d later chronicle) earlier than enrolling in New York’s Actors Studio to review with Lee Strasberg. Classmates included Brando and Marilyn Monroe. She appeared on Broadway in, amongst different productions, Inherit the Wind, and thru the 1950s and ’60s on such TV reveals as Kraft Theatre, Bare Metropolis and The Patty Duke Present. Her main movie credit score was 1959’s The Nun’s Story.

She pivoted to a journalism profession within the 1960s, writing or modifying over time for publications together with New York Journal, McCalls, Harper’s Bazaar, The New York Occasions, Mirabella and, within the 1980s, Self-importance Honest.

Bosworth discovered maybe her truest calling with the 1978 publication of Montgomery Clift: A Biography, a e-book that is still a go-to account of the actor’s life. Diane Arbus adopted in 1984, Marlon Brando in 2000 and Jane Fonda: The Non-public Lifetime of a Public Girl in 2011. The Arbus e-book was later tailored for the 2006 movie Fur starring Nicole Kidman.

The writer additionally wrote the memoirs Something Your Little Coronary heart Needs: An American Household Story, a 1997 account of her household throughout the Hollywood Blacklist. Her father, legal professional Bartley Crum, defended shoppers in opposition to the Home Un-American Actions Committee, and in 1959 dedicated suicide.

Bosworth’s second memoir was 2017’s The Males in My Life: A Memoir of Love and Artwork in 1950’s Manhattan. She taught literary non-fiction at Columbia College’s Faculty of Journalism and Barnard School, and was a longtime board member of the Actors Studio.