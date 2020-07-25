Passwords of employees of important health institutions were disclosed

Angela Lang / CNET



The email addresses and passwords of nearly 25,000 employees in high-profile healthcare organizations fighting the novel pandemic coronavirus were disseminated online via Twitter, according to a report released Wednesday, April 22 by The Washington Post. The World Health Organization, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the United States National Institutes of Health are among the institutions allegedly affected by information disclosure, according to the newspaper.

The SITE Intelligence Group, which reports the activities of extremist groups worldwide, found the information and reported the leak, according to the newspaper. It is not clear if the information came from leaks from systems belonging to the affected groups or from previous leaks to other systems. An Australian security investigator told the Post that the WHO passwords were used to access the employees’ email accounts. Emails and passwords from people at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a facility near the Chinese city where the new virus was discovered, were also circulating online.

The dissemination of information occurs in the midst of the global battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, a respiratory disease life-threatening caused by the mentioned coronavirus. More than 2.6 million confirmed cases have been reported worldwide and more than 182,000 deaths are counted worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The WHO, CDC and the World Bank, which was also allegedly affected, did not respond to a request for comment. The NIH declined to comment on the incident, but said, “We are always working to ensure optimal cyber security for the NIH and take appropriate action to address threats and concerns.”

The Gates Foundation said it is monitoring the situation. “We currently have no indication of an information leak at the foundation,” the institution said in a statement. The Wuhan Institute of Virology has not responded to a request for comment.

CNET found file versions of some of the information. According to Washington Post, a neo-Nazi group has been sharing the information on Twitter and encouraging people to use the data to harass employees of the affected organizations. Twitter indicated that it will deactivate URLs that attempt to disseminate the information.

