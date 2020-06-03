Paschim Medinipur Court Recruitment 2020 For Various Posts at pmdcjobs.com:

The Paschim Medinipur District Court is offering its latest recruitment notification through their official site pmdcjobs.com. The Paschim Medinipur Court Recruitment 2020 has around 89 vacancies for numerous posts for the court.

Vacancies such as Lower Division Clerk, Stenographer, and many Group D posts such as Night Guard, Sweeper, Gardner, etc. are available here. Interested candidates are invited to apply for their related posts through the Paschim Medinipur District Court website pmdcjobs.com.

Essential qualification criteria for Education, Age, Fees, Selection Procedures, etc. are available here. Candidates should read first, and then they may apply through the available mode of application. Moreover, they must complete various application procedures before the last date.

Get further details from the official notification available at the portal pmdcjobs.com.

Paschim Medinipur Court Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: 89 Posts

Name Wise Vacancies:

Stenographer III(Grade C): 08 Posts

Lower Division Clerk: 26 Posts

Process Server: 06 Posts

Group D (Peon/ Night Guard /Farash /Gardener/Sweeper): 49 Posts

Required Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have their primary education, i.e., Degree/Bachelor’s Degree with related subjects through a government recognized institute or university. Those who are applying for posts such as Stenographer should have typing speed/ shorthand speed to use.

For all Group D posts, i.e., Peon, Night Guard, Farash, Gardener, Sweeper, etc. posts, candidates should have their Class 8 certificate.

Age Limit:

Interested candidates’ age should be between 18 to 40 years to apply for the Paschim Medinipur Court Recruitment 2020. Candidates of SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD will also get age relaxation as per current government rules.

Registration Fees:

To apply for this recruitment notification, candidates need to pay the registration fees as per the post for which they are applying. Also for different category viz. Reserved and Unreserved, some prices are different, as below:

For Stenographer/ Lower Division Clerk Posts:

General Category Candidates: 250/- rupees

SC/ ST Candidates: 200/- rupees

For Other Posts:

General Category Candidates: 150/- rupees

SC/ ST Candidates: 75/- rupees

To pay the fees, candidates should use Online modes of banking such as Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, SBI Buddy, etc.

Selection Procedures:

The court officials shall conduct different selection procedures for each post. There will be several post wise selection procedures to determine candidates’ eligibility. And after each procedure is over, candidates with good performance will select for more procedures.

There will be Written Test, Computer Test, Typing Test, Viva Voce, Documentation, etc. selection procedures. First, the Written Test is the standard test for all the candidates who have applied. After qualifying for it, they will get call letters for further procedures.

Paschim Medinipur Court Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will get their salary as per below criteria:

Stenographer III(Grade C): 7,100 – Rs 37,600/- rupees with Grade Pay of 3,900/- rupees

Lower Division Clerk: 5,400 – 25,200/- rupees with Grade Pay of 2,600/- rupees

Process Server: 5,400 – 25,200/- rupees with Grade Pay of 2,300/- rupees

Group D (Peon/ Night Guard/ Farash /Gardener /Sweeper): 4,900 – 16,200/- rupees with Grade Pay of 1,700/- rupees

Steps To Apply For Paschim Medinipur Court Recruitment 2020:

To apply online, first, go to the official site,e., On the Home Page, There is a separate Search for the official notification named as “Advertisement No. 01/EN/2020/PMDC/-WB.” Go to that link and the new link will open. Read all the instructions for criteria and application procedures. Now, go to Apply Online link. After selecting your post, start filling the form. Enter all the details and also pay the registration fees. Then click on Submit Button. Save the form as well as get a print. All these procedures must complete before the last date.

Official Site: www.pmdcjobs.com