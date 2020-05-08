Park Seo Joon, IU, Lee Hyun Woo, & more begin filming new soccer film ‘Dream’

Actors Park Seo Joon, IU, Lee Hyun Woo, Go Chang Suk, Kim Jong Soo, and more have formally kicked off filming for director Lee Byung Hun‘s upcoming film ‘Dream‘!

An anticipated new human drama manufacturing by director Lee Byung Hun of ‘Excessive Jobs‘, ‘Dream’ tells the story of a star soccer participant who’s compelled to take a break from his profession after changing into wrapped up in an surprising controversy. Park Seo Joon takes on the function of the film’s male lead Yoon Hong Dae, a star soccer participant tasked with whipping an oddly shaped new soccer staff into form.

Reverse Park Seo Joon, IU performs the function of the film’s feminine lead Lee So Min in ‘Dream’. A broadcasting station PD, Lee So Min goals to seize a majorly efficiently documentary from the story of this rag-tag soccer staff led by Yoon Hong Dae.

After kicking off filming this Could 7, ‘Dream’ is predicted to premiere a while in early 2021. Take a look at some photographs from the solid’s first script studying session when you wait, under.