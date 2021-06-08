PariWar Series Download in HD Leaked by the Illegal Torrent Website Tamilrockers

The illegal torrent website Tamilrockers includes pirated movies and web series. It also includes videos, television series, documentaries, etc.

It is one of the most popular illegal torrent websites. The illegal torrent website Tamilrockers includes the latest Indian movies and web series.

There is a massive collection of movies and web series available in high print on the torrent website Tamilrockers.

The series PariWar was illegally leaked by the illegal torrent website Tamilrockers. The series PariWar is also available on many other torrent websites, but the series PariWar was first leaked by the illegal torrent website Tamilrockers.

It was leaked just a few hours after the release. Read the complete article to get all the details about the series PariWar.

PariWar Series Download in HD Leaked

PariWar is a comedy series. The series PariWar follows the story of a family. The family is squabbling for a lucrative property.

The property was donated to build homes for widowers. It was donated to a theatre artist. The series PariWar was written by Gaganjeet Singh and Shantanu Anam.

It was directed by Sagar Ballary. There are a total of six episodes in the series PariWar. It includes Heart Attack, Vidhur Ashram, Mrityuvijay Jaap, Dangal, Pari-War, and Natyamandir.

The series PariWar was shot in India. The cinematography of the series PariWar was completed by Parixit Warrier, and it was edited by Suresh Pai.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

Each episode’s length of the series PariWar ranges between 21 to 27 minutes. The series PariWar was made under Arre Studios. Star India distributed the series PariWar.

Let’s see the cast of the film PariWar.

PariWar Cast:

We have mentioned the cast of the series PariWar below.

Gajraj Rao as Kashiram Narayan Ranvir Shorey as Shishupal Narayan Yashpal Sharma as Mahipal Narayan Sadiya Siddiqui as Anju Nidhi Singh as Mandakini Narayan – Guddan Anurita Jha as Manju Vijay Raaz as Gangaram Tripathi Abhishek Banerjee as Kanta Prasad Tripathi – Munna Kumar Varun as Babloo Abhishek Singh as Patwari Neena Gupta as Kadambari Ajay Singh as Lalla Ram

Let’s see the release date of the series PariWar.

PariWar Release Date:

The series PariWar was released on 23rd September 2020 on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. All the episodes of the series PariWar were released on the same day.

The user can watch the series PariWar on the OTT platform Disney+ Hostar for free. The film PariWar is available for free to watch for everyone on Disney+ Hotstar. It includes subscribers and non-subscribers.

There is no update about the second season of the series PariWar. If we get any update about the series PariWar, we will add it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series PariWar.

PariWar Trailer:

Find the trailer of the series PariWar below.

Visit this website daily to get the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.