Parasite Now Available on Hulu

Hulu to air South Korean film Parasite, the 2020 Oscar winner by director Bong Joon Ho, starting April 8 in the United States.

The film has grossed US $ 204.6 million worldwide – according to Box Office Mojo – and is currently in theaters in many countries, thanks to the interest aroused by its four Oscars for Best Film, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film. .

Parasite It is the first non-English speaking film to win the Oscar for Best Picture. Her story, which addresses topics such as class struggle, greed and exclusion, wrapped in social satire, has transcended the language barrier and has connected with audiences around the world.

