Paras Chhabra finally opens up about Bigg Boss 13 stylists’ allegations

Bigg Boss 13 fame contestant Paras Chhabra is the model new controversy king in town. He has been hitting headlines alongside together with his controversial statements. From his breakup with very very long time girlfriend Akanksha Puri, non-public suggestions on the female contestants on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Presently, his Bigg Boss stylists have accused him of not paying them for his or her corporations for prolonged. The actor has finally opened up on the allegations and acknowledged that he is not liable to pay for one thing to the designers.

The actor has acknowledged it was a barter deal as the two stylists “have been setting up their profile” and “the clothes weren’t even right.”

In an interview with SpotboyE, he acknowledged, “I am not going to pay them as someplace I actually really feel their intentions shouldn’t clear. If it was clear between us sooner than I went inside the house that we’ll work on courtesy basis, then what is the money they’re asking for? Nevertheless my mother is telling me paise dekar khatam kar (My mom is telling me to pay and shut the matter).”

He extra added that he was on no account happy alongside together with his clothes and wanted to be relying on his casual placed on on account of all his suits have been very uncomfortable. He moreover revealed that he was shocked to know why did Akanksha pay his trendy Rs 1 lakh as a result of it was on a regular basis a barter deal and money was not involved. Paras acknowledged he’ll repay Akansha’s money nonetheless will not pay the designers a single paise.

