Parallels Toolbox and Access 6 arrive to make your life easier on Windows and Mac

Parallels Toolbox 4 and Parallels Access 6 are here to bring more productivity to Windows and Mac users.

Parallels ToolBox 4 is a suite with more than 30 tools that allow you to simply increase productivity and system health with a simple click.

Although there are many functions included in Toolbox 4 that are already present in the previous generation and there are improvements in them, the main novelties are more specific.

Important New in Parallels Tools 4

Break Time: Reminder to take breaks and reduce the fatigue of spending too much time in front of a screen.

Unit Converter: Convert measurements and currencies quickly.

Enhanced Search: A function that not only allows you to quickly find what you need, but also helps you to learn the functions offered by the suite of tools.

Windows on Top: Available only in Windows, it keeps the window of the program or application that you use the most in the foreground or on top of all the other applications you use.

Windows Manager: Available only on Mac, it allows you to drag windows to the edges of the screen so that the window automatically adjusts to the dimensions of half the screen, or also a quarter and a third of it.

Show Desktop: Available only for Mac, with a single click you can clean up your workspace and you can choose to hide the apps or simply close them.

Close apps: Available only for Windows, with a single click you can close all apps to clean up your workspace. You can select to close, minimize, hide or force close the apps.

Parallels Tolbox 4 for Windows and Parallels Toolbox 4 for Mac are available from July 28 as separate products and each or includes free updates that will bring more news in the coming year.



Parallels Access 6 for Windows and Mac allows you to remotely access up to five computers from an unlimited number of Android or iOS devices, or simply from other devices using an HTML5 browser.

What’s New in Parallels Access 6

Personal help: Help friends or family with problems that have on their computers remotely.

Mouse, trackpad and gesture support via Bluetooth: Available on iPadOS 13.4 or newer.

Android support for OneDrive and Google Drive: Available through Parallels Access File Manager.

Full rendering and navigation gesture support on Android: Makes remote access simpler and more natural.

Parallels Access 6 for Windows and Mac has a .