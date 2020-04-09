Paradigm Responds To Debbee Klein’s Suit: Sam Gores’ Ex-Asst Calls Prostitutes Claims “Blatant Lies”; Agency Seeks Arbitration For Case

EXCLUSIVE: Per week after former Paradigm agent Debbee Klein smacked her previous employer with a $2 million breach of contract lawsuit, the Sam Gores-led firm has hit again immediately with a searing courtroom multi-million greenback submitting of its personal denying all allegations of impropriety as “self-aggrandizing and delusional,” particularly calumnious claims that prostitutes have been employed by the company’s chairman.

“The hooked up declaration of Gores’ longtime government assistant confirms that this alleged dialog by no means passed off,” declares the movement to compel arbitration of Klein’s assertion {that a} immediately fired staffer instructed her earlier this yr of intercourse staff being paid on the corporate’s dime for Gores and others.

“After the grievance was filed, this former Paradigm worker reached out to Gores as a result of she ‘wished to assist set the file straight concerning this fabricated dialog between [her] and Klein, which had by no means taken place,” the submitting (READ IT HERE) states of the sworn recollection of the unnamed assistant taken earlier this week. “She confirmed that she is ‘outraged’ by Klein’s ‘blatant lies,’” provides the paperwork from Paradigm’s Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump & Aldisert attorneys. “She additionally said beneath oath that she ‘by no means’ had a dialog with Klein concerning Gores’ supposed procurement of prostitutes, or his alleged misuse of firm funds to pay for them. She additionally confirmed that Gores ‘by no means requested [her] to obtain a prostitute for himself or anybody else,’ not to mention to have Paradigm pay for it.”

Searching for “a number of million {dollars} in damages” out of Klein for “breach of the confidentiality and non-disparagement provisions in her 2015 employment settlement,” the response is searching for to take the entire thing behind the closed door of arbitration. Hoping for a June 7 listening to in entrance of LA Superior Courtroom Decide Gregory Alarcon, immediately’s response additionally proclaims that “multi-millionaire Hollywood Agent” Klein by no means truly had a brand new employment contract with Paradigm after her final deal expired on the finish of final yr, the company says that the “fabricated grievance is stuffed with gaping inconsistencies.”

And that is very private.

“In what can solely be described as a rare sense of entitlement and vanity,

Klein is outraged that Paradigm had the audacity to droop the negotiations over her multimillion greenback employment contract within the midst of a worldwide pandemic,” the movement states. “Paradigm supposed to renew the negotiations when enterprise returned to regular, and/or it had some reasonable sense of its potential publicity. Though Paradigm hoped that Klein would stay loyal to the company in tough occasions, it understood that it was taking a danger that she would search new employment.”

“To say that Klein has stabbed her former mentor, boss, and buddy of 23 years, Sam Gores, within the again is an understatement of epic proportions.”

Although Gores himself isn’t truly named as a defendant in Klein’s preliminary grievance, the Paradigm repeatedly with tales of unrewarded loyalty, the claims of “his sexual dalliances with prostitutes” employed with firm cash, company funds used as a “private piggy financial institution,” a self-sabotaged large bucks deal for Paradigm to be purchased by UTA and rampant sexism, amongst different allegations by his very long time lieutenant.

Legal professionals for Debbee Klein didn’t reply to Deadline’s request for touch upon immediately’s movement submitting. We’ll replace this publish if and once they do.