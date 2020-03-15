NEWS

Papal Easter events to be held without faithful attending, Vatican says

March 15, 2020
FILE PHOTO: Pope holds his first ever digital widespread viewers, amid Italy’s coronavirus epidemic, on the Vatican, March 11, 2020. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS

VATICAN CITY (1) – All of Pope Francis’ Easter suppliers subsequent month will be held without the faithful attending due to the coronavirus outbreak, Vatican talked about on Sunday, in a step believed to be unprecedented in modern events.

The suppliers, four days of major events from Holy Thursday to Easter Sunday, usually draw tens of lots of of people to web sites in Rome and inside the Vatican.

A be conscious on the internet website of the Prefecture of the Pontifical Household moreover talked about that until Easter Sunday on April 12, the pope’s widespread audiences and Sunday blessings will proceed to be seen over the net and television without public participation.

Reporting By Philip Pullella; Modifying by Kirsten Donovan

