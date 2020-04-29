[Pann] List of idol group and solo idol singers’ longest Perfect All-Kills + 24 hours unique listeners on Melon

(Perfect All-Kill:Asong achieves #1 all the things; #1 on all realtime charts, #1 on all each day charts, #1 on Instiz Weekly Chart, which is up to date hourly. As an example IU’s Blueming achieved #1 on all charts 117 instances)





INITIAL NOTE: I translated and saved this text yesterday and revealed right now. After I saved it yesterday, there was BIGBANG on 10th spot, nonetheless I’ve observed that the OP edited it and added Lim Chang Jung.



Longest Perfect All-Kills



1.Zico-Any Track (274 instances)

2.iKON-Love Situation (204 instances)

3.IU, Park Myungsoo-Leon (136 instances)

4.IU-Blueming (117 instances)

5.Lim Chang Jung-There Has By no means Been A Day I Have not Liked You (95 instances)

6.BLACKPINK-Ddu Du Ddu Du (92 instances)

7.TWICE-TT (91 instances)

8.IU-You and I (74 instances)

9.TWICE-Knock Knock (69 instances)

10.GFRIEND-Tough (66 instances)



Idol group songs with highest 24H unique listeners on Melon



1.BIGBANG-Flower Street (1,269,006)

2.BIGBANG-Fxxk It (1,210,585)

3.BIGBANG(GD &T.O.P.)-Zutter (1,057,407)

4.BLACKPINK-Ddu Du Ddu Du (1,015,669)

5.BIGBANG-Loser (1,005,278)

6.RED VELVET-Energy Up (987,862)

7.BIGBANG-If You (966,947)

8.BIGBANG-Final Dance (964,449)

9.BIGBANG-Bang Bang Bang (960,684)

10.BIGBANG-Let’s Not Fall in Love (942,976)





Solo idol songs with highest 24H unique listeners on Melon

1.IU-BbiBbi (1,462,625)

2.IU, Park Myungsoo-Leon (1,400,010)

3.IU-Love Poem (1,331,778)

4.Zico feat. IU-Soulmate (1,250,226)

5.IU-Twenty Three (1,249,034)

6.IU feat. G-Dragon (1,213,162)

7.IU-Autumn Morning (1,176,259)

8.IU-Blueming (1,150,646)

9.G-Dragon-Untitled (1,133,281)

10.IU feat. HyukOh (1,111,361)

1. [+133, -6] Bigbang’s music is de facto dope

2. [+96, -5] IU and Bigbang are the China wall, additionally Zico is daebak

3. [+95, -57] Different individuals hate how followers of boy teams like BTS line up their songs at night time which followers of Bigbang do not do. I acknowledge BTS however how many individuals from basic public know their songs?

4. [+54, 0] Bigbang, IU, Zico, iKON ㄹㅇ That is nice

5. [+43, -2] Often male teams rank larger due to their fandom however to be sincere Bigbang.. is a legend ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ… Basic public’s decide

6. [+28, -1] Male idols are often weak on charts in comparison with feminine idols however Bigbang, Zico and iKON are wonderful. Proud of them

7. [+26, -2] In 2015, chosen by business specialists:

Greatest Kpop model: 1.Bigbang 27 votes, 2.YG 22 votes, 3. SM 13 votes

Greatest Track: 1.Bigbang-Loser 21 votes, 2.Zion T.-Yanghwa BRDG 17 votes, 3.Bigbang-Bang Bang Bang 10 votes

Greatest Singer: 1.Bigbang 40 votes, 2.IU 14 votes, 3.Zion T. 10 votes

8. [+25, -3] Bigbang, Zico, iKON, IU and Taeyeon do not rob the empty home. They’re the homeowners of the houseㅋㅋㅋ

9. [+24, -2] Bigbang’s music is so good. They at all times comeback with a greater music than anticipated ㄹㅇ Their music is de facto 1st class

10. [+21, -5] Bigbang’s songs aren’t lined up as a result of their followers stream arduous however as a result of basic public actually listens to their songs

supply: https://pann.nate.com/discuss/350999699