“Pangaa” Movie Download: Perfect Exhilarating Mother Recapturing Her Former Glory!!

Kangana Ranaut has gained such overgrowing popularity after the release of “Tanu Weds Manu” and “Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi”, but her best movie ever“Queen” is still holding the first position. Her recently released movie “Pangaa”, directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, will stand next to “Queen” among her best movies.

The movie is all about making one aware to believe in one’s inner self as it is the most important thing beyond the skills. When Jaya Nigam (Kangana), wife of Prashant (Jassie Gill), had a reignited passion for Kabbadi, she decides to enter the sport again at an age of 32. Despite being a mother of 7 years old child, she believed in herself to make a comeback in the sport of Kabbadi that she is passionate about. She realized that she has not only gave up Kabbadi and a national team spot but also she forgets about her real dream and so has chosen such a boring and uninteresting life to live.

DIrector’s Bhopal looks more real as Meenu (Richa Chadha) who tends to have the same age as Jaya with no kids or marriage, manages to train young girls of Bhopal for Kabbadi sport. But when Jaya’s passion for Kabbadi ignites again, she decided to chase her dream and recapture her former glory in the national team. Jaya’s Son Adi (Yagya Bhasin) is also supporting her to go out and achieve her dreams. The thrill when Jaya trains so hard to get in the finals and she plays so dedicatedly that the world vanishes when she is in the game. It is so thrilling and breathtaking when Jaya enters the Kabbadi match and the fierce fight scened are indeed looking so real alike.

Kangana’s powerful performance and a genuine story plot are what make the movie “Pangaa” a must-watch movie. The movie inspires people to believe again in their dreams which they have forgotten about and it makes us realize that there is not a thing that can stop us from achieving dreams. It will be worth spending your time to watch this exhilarating journey of a dedicated all set to relive her dream.