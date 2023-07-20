Panchayat Season 3 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know

Over the past few years, Indian production houses have released tons of entertaining drama series, and some have also received good responses from the audience. Panchayat is one of the most highly anticipated Indian comedy-drama series released for two seasons, and fans are now expecting the third season. According to some sources, Panchayat Season 3 will release by the end of 2023 or in the first half of the following year.



If we look at the show’s popularity, we will find that Panchayat Seasons 1 and 2 have gained millions of fans. On top of that, the Panchayat drama series has also received 8.9/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, which is more than enough for a series to be released for further seasons.

If you’re fond of Indian comedy-drama series, then Panchayat will entertain you more than anything. Here we have provided all the necessary information that you need to know about Panchayat Season 3. We have also highlighted possible release dates, cast members’ names, and trailer updates for the Panchayat Season 3.

Panchayat Season 3 Release Date

As of now (June 2023), the show makers have released two seasons for the Panchayat drama series, and fans are highly excited to know about the release date for the third installment.

The show has gathered so much love and support from Indian and especially Hindi-speaking audiences. And therefore, makers have already confirmed that Panchayat will return for the third season. But unfortunately, the official release date is not available at the moment. As we get the official news from the team members, we will update you with all the details.

Panchayat Season 3 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Everyone likes to binge-watch entertaining comedy-drama series. Therefore, Indian screenwriter and filmmaker Chandan Mishra has released one of the most highly anticipated comedy-drama series, Panchayat.



The overall storyline revolves around lead characters like, Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar), Rinki (Sanvikaa), and Sidharth Gupta (Satish Ray). The plot of the Panchayat drama series follows the hectic experiences of an engineering graduate unaware of the village culture.

The exciting thing happens in the storyline when the lead character gets a low-income salary after competing for an engineering degree. Overall the show portrays a village in Uttar Pradesh where our lead catcher gets a job as secretary of a Gram Panchayat in a remote village.

Apart from that, as the story progresses, we have also been introduced to other cast members such as Manju Devi Dubey (Neena Gupta), Prahladchand Pandey (Faisal Malik), Vikas (Chandan Roy), Brij Bhushan Dubey (Raghubir Yadav), and many others.

In a nutshell, Panchayat is the complete package of light-hearted comedy-drama, emotions, and experience of an engineer who is positioned as a secretary at a Gram Panchayat.

Panchayat Season 3 Cast Members List

The Panchayat drama series has featured many emerging yet talented star casts in the Panchayat Seasons 1 and 2. The makers have not announced the release date and cast members list for the Panchayat Season 3.

However, here we have provided a complete list of Panchayat Seasons 1 and 2 cast members. The cast members below may return for the third installment of the Panchayat drama series.

Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi

Faisal Malik as Prahladchand Pandey (Prahlad)

Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey

Neena Gupta as Manju Devi Dubey

Sanvikaa as Rinki

Chandan Roy as Vikas

Biswapati Sarkar as Prateek

Sunita Rajwar as Kranti Devi

Satish Ray as Siddharth Gupta (Siddhu)

Ashok Pathak as Vinod

Shrikant Verma as Parmeshwar

Subendhu Chakraborty as Mangal

Pankaj Jha as MLA Chandra Kishore Singh

Durgesh Kumar as Bhushan aka Banrakas

Sushil Tondon as Bhindeshwar

Diwakar Dhyani as Sudhir Jaiswal BDO

Aanchal Tiwari as Raveena

Jyoti Dubey as Sushma

Sandeep Shikhar as Deenbandhu

Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish as Photographer

Rajesh Jais as Virendra Gupta (BDO)

Shashie Verma as Master Ji

Prateek Pachauri as Babloo

Aasif Khan as Ganesh

Ebaabdullah Khan as Dabloo

Apart from the cast mentioned above, we may also see some new talents in the upcoming seasons of Panchayat.

Panchayat Season 3 Episode Title List

The show makers have yet to reveal the exact release dates for the Panchayat Season 3. Not only that, but the episode titles also need to be made available.



Still, here, we have added a complete list of episode titles of Panchayat Season 2.

Panchayat Season 2 Episode 01 – Naach

Panchayat Season 2 Episode 02 – Bol Chaal Band

Panchayat Season 2 Episode 03 – Kranti

Panchayat Season 2 Episode 04 – Tension

Panchayat Season 2 Episode 05 – Jaise Ko Taisa

Panchayat Season 2 Episode 06 – Aukaat

Panchayat Season 2 Episode 07 – Dost Yaar

Panchayat Season 2 Episode 08 – Parivaar

Where Can I Watch Panchayat Season 3?

Panchayat is an Indian-Hindi comedy-drama series released on Amazon Prime Video. The makers, Chandan Kumar Mishra, and his team, have provided one of the most hilarious and entertaining shows that will renew for the third season soon.

panchayat has always been so much more than just a show. everything from the wholesome characters to the strangest problems make the show a beautiful watch that it is and no number of rewatches do justice to it 🍿💙#3YearsOfPanchayatOnPrime [a thread] pic.twitter.com/JI57pcGbDj — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 3, 2023

If you’re a fan of Indian dramas and haven’t watched the Panchayat Seasons 1 and 2 yet, head to Amazon Prime Video and binge-watch all the episodes of the previous release. In addition to that, Panchayat Season 3 will also release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Panchayat Season 3?

The makers have not confirmed the official number of episodes for the Panchayat Season 3. And generally, the number of episodes depends on the storyline and screenwriting of the show. Therefore, we can not mention the exact number of episodes for the third installment of this Indian comedy-drama series.

Panchayat Season 2 is creating a buzz online for all the right reasonshttps://t.co/aeLMAQ7oCD — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) May 24, 2022

However, if we look at the previous seasons, we can see that the show makers have maintained the number of episodes each season. Panchayat Seasons 1 and 2 were released with eight episodes each, so we can assume that Panchayat Season 3 will also have eight episodes.

Panchayat Season 3 Makers Team

Apart from the cast members, the production team members are the ones who work towards the show’s finalizations. And with the help of their consistent hard work, a show or series could get desired success. The pioneer of the Panchayat comedy-drama series is Chandan Kumar Mishra, who has written the plot and storyline for the Panchayat Seasons 1 and 2.

Apart from that, Sameer Saxena served as the executive producer for the Panchayat drama series. In addition to that, Amitabha Singh has also worked as the cinematographer for Panchayat Seasons 1 and 2.

Panchayat Season 3 Trailer Release

At the time of writing this article, the show makers have not announced the official release date for Panchayat Season 3. Not only that, but the official teaser trailer is also yet to be released.

However, here we have added a trailer for Panchayat Season 2. Click on the link mentioned above to watch Panchayat Season 2 official trailer. It will give you a general idea about the show’s concept and environment.

Final Thoughts

So finally, this is the conclusion of this article. Now you have all the information about the Panchayat Season 3 release date. Since it was announced that, Panchayat would be renewed for a third season, fans can’t control their excitement for the show’s updates.

But unfortunately, makers have not shared the official release date for the Panchayat Season 3. So, for now, fans have to wait till the official announcements. But you don’t need to worry about the show’s latest updates. If and when the makers will announce the show’s release dates and other information, we will add them here.