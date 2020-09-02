Panasonic Toughbook A3: A tablet for professionals

Panasonic has unveiled its new Toughbook A3 business tablet, a device that incorporates Android 10.1 and that the company assures has the ability to be designed according to the needs of each company.
The Panasonic Toughbook A3 has an eight-core processor, 4G LTE connectivity, and a plug-in stylus. As the company explained to me, this tablet has the flexibility of being designed according to the needs of each business, so it can include a barcode reader if this is required and it is also practically unbreakable since it includes MIL-STD military resistance technology -810H.
This tablet is not designed for everyday use to watch movies – although it can be used for this too. The truth is that this device has been designed to work outdoors so its 10.1-inch panel offers good visibility even when you are working in the sun.
Features Panasonic Toughbook A3
- 10.1-inch 1,920×1,200 screen; 10 multi-touch points
- MIL-STD-810H durability
- IP65 water resistance
- Drop resistance up to 6 feet high
- SDM660 processor
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB of storage, expandable via microSD
- 8 megapixel main camera with LED flash
- 5 megapixel front camera
- Traditional audio jack
- 4G LTE connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB Type C
- 5,580mAh battery, up to 9 hours of extended work, ability to change battery
Productivity +, the professional platform
During the launch of this tablet, Panasonic explained to us that, in addition to the device, the company offers a solution called Productivity +, a series of Android-based software with solutions for modernizing digital workflows for companies.
Productivity + enables companies that are transitioning from Windows CE to Android to do so in a simple way, using a robust platform and devices that are built for use on construction sites and other tasks that require robust equipment.
The starting price of the tablet is $ 2,699, although it varies depending on the configuration.