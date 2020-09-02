Panasonic Toughbook A3: A tablet for professionals

Panasonic



Panasonic has unveiled its new Toughbook A3 business tablet, a device that incorporates Android 10.1 and that the company assures has the ability to be designed according to the needs of each company.

The Panasonic Toughbook A3 has an eight-core processor, 4G LTE connectivity, and a plug-in stylus. As the company explained to me, this tablet has the flexibility of being designed according to the needs of each business, so it can include a barcode reader if this is required and it is also practically unbreakable since it includes MIL-STD military resistance technology -810H.

This tablet is not designed for everyday use to watch movies – although it can be used for this too. The truth is that this device has been designed to work outdoors so its 10.1-inch panel offers good visibility even when you are working in the sun.

Features Panasonic Toughbook A3

10.1-inch 1,920×1,200 screen; 10 multi-touch points

MIL-STD-810H durability

IP65 water resistance

Drop resistance up to 6 feet high

SDM660 processor

4GB RAM

64GB of storage, expandable via microSD

8 megapixel main camera with LED flash

5 megapixel front camera

Traditional audio jack

4G LTE connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB Type C

5,580mAh battery, up to 9 hours of extended work, ability to change battery

Productivity +, the professional platform

During the launch of this tablet, Panasonic explained to us that, in addition to the device, the company offers a solution called Productivity +, a series of Android-based software with solutions for modernizing digital workflows for companies.

Productivity + enables companies that are transitioning from Windows CE to Android to do so in a simple way, using a robust platform and devices that are built for use on construction sites and other tasks that require robust equipment.

The starting price of the tablet is $ 2,699, although it varies depending on the configuration.