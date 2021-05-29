Palmer Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website SDMoviespoint

The American film Palmer was recently leaked by the illegal piracy website SDMoviespoint. The film Palmer was first leaked by the illegal piracy website SDMoviespoint.

The user can download or watch the film Palmer in HD quality on the illegal piracy website SDMoviespoint.

If you open the illegal piracy website SDMoviespoint, you will find that there are many latest movies and web series.

On the homepage of the piracy website SDMoviespoint, there are many categories, including English Movies, Hindi Movies, Kannada Movies, Tamil Movies, Telugu Movies, Marathi Movies, etc.

The illegal piracy website SDMoviespoint includes movies, television series, reality television shows, documentaries, videos, etc.

Read the complete article to get all the details about the film Plamer.

Palmer Full Movie Download Leaked

Palmer is an American film. It is a drama film. A former high school football star named Eddie Palmer was in prison for 12 years.

He returns home and builds a bond with Sam. Sam is an outcast boy. He is from a troubled home. But Eddie’s past is threatening him and affecting his new life.

The film Palmer was directed by Fisher Stevens. It was produced by Charlie Corwin, Daniel Nadler, Charles B. Wessler, Sidney Kimmel, and John Penotti. The film Palmer has received 7.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

The film Palmer was written by Cheryl Guerriero. Tamar-kali gave the music in the film Palmer. Tobias A. Schliessler did the cinematography of the film Palmer.

It was edited by Geoffrey Richman. The film Palmer was made under Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, Rhea Films, and Hercules Film Fund. Apple TV+ distributed the film, Palmer.

The budget for the film Palmer is 6.7 Million USD.

The shooting of the film was started on 9th November 2019. It took place in New Orleans. Let’s talk about the cast of the film Palmer.

Palmer Cast:

Find the cast of the film Palmer below.

Justin Timberlake as Eddie Palmer Ryder Allen as Sam Burdette Alisha Wainwright as Maggie Hayes June Squibb as Vivian Palmer Juno Temple as Shelly Burdette Jesse C. Boyd as Coles J. D. Evermore as Principal Forbes Lance E. Nicols as Simms Dean Winters as Jerry Jay Florsheim as Jerry

Let’s see the release date of the film Palmer.

Palmer Release Date:

The film Palmer was released on 29th January 2021 on Apple TV+. There is no update or news about the second part of the film Palmer.

If we get any update about the film Palmer, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Palmer.

Palmer Trailer:

See the trailer of the film Palmer below. It was released on 17th December 2020 by Apple TV.

