NEWS

Paley Center to host ‘CBS This Morning’ event

March 13, 2020
Add Comment
2 Min Read

The hosts of the currently revamped “CBS This Morning” are set to take the stage on the Paley Center for Media in New York in October.

Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Anthony Mason may be launched by the president of CBS Info, Susan Zirinsky, and may speak concerning the current as well as to current events.

The morning current’s rejiggered crew was revealed once more in May, following sexual misconduct scandals that led to the exits of former co-host Charlie Rose and CBS CEO Les Moonves. Dokoupil and Mason joined King, who was modern off the success of her explosive R. Kelly interview, whereas Norah O’Donnell left and was named the “Night time Info” anchor and John Dickerson took one different job all through the group.

In June, King, 64, talked about at Cannes Lions that they’d had “some factors” on the group, nonetheless have been working to “start a model new chapter.”

The Fall 2019 PaleyLive event will occur Oct. 24.

“We’re thrilled to welcome this unbelievable trio to our PaleyLive NY fall season,” Paley Center’s president and CEO, Maureen J. Reidy, talked about in an announcement. “We look forward to an evening of informative and entertaining dialog that is synonymous with the ‘CBS This Morning’ crew.”

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *