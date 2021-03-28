Pagglait Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Filmyzilla.

Pagglait is an Indian dark comedy film. In the film, the story includes a young widow and her life. It is Netflix’s original film.

The cast members of the film Pagglait includes Sanya Malhotra as Sandhya, Sayani Gupta as Akansha, Sheeba Chaddha as Usha – Astik’s Mother, Aasif Khan as Parchun, Ashutosh Rana as Shivendra Giri – Astik’s Father, Shruti Sharma as Nazia, Rajesh Tailang as Tarun Sethi, and Raghubir Yadav as Roshan Sethi.

It also includes Meghna Malik as Tulika, Natasha Rastogi as Shruti – Sandhya’s Mother, Jameel Khan as Ghanshyam, Ananya Khare, Ashlesha Thakur as Aditi, Yamini Singh, Bhupesh Pandya, Chetan Sharma, Nakul Roshan Sahdev as Aditya, Sachin Chaudhary, and Saroj Singh as Dadi.

Umesh Bist directed the film Pagglait. Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, and Achin Jain produced the film Pagglait. Umesh Bist also wrote the film Pagglait.

Arijit Singh gave the music in the film Pagglait. Rafey Mahmood did the cinematography, and Prerna Saigal edited the complete film Pagglait.

The film Pagglait was made under two production companies, including Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment. The film Pagglait was released on the OTT platform Netflix on 26th March 2021.

The length of the film Pagglait is 115 minutes. It was first released in India and in the Hindi language. The filming of the film Pagglait began on 21st November 2019, and it was ended on 12th January 2020.

In the album to the film Pagglait, there are a total of 24 soundtracks. The complete album was composed by Arijit Singh, and it was written by Neelesh Misra and Arijit Singh.

The album was released on 15th March 2021. The length of the full album is 1 hour and 33 minutes. It was made under Oriyon Music.

