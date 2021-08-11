Pachchis Full Movie Download in HD Leaked by Isaimini

The latest Telugu film Pachchis was leaked by the illegal piracy website Isaimini. The illegal piracy website Isaimini leaked the Telugu film Pachchis just a few hours after the release.

The film Pachchis is now available to watch on many piracy websites. It includes Moviesda, Movierulz, Moviesdaweb, Isaidub, Tamilyogi, Tamilrockers, Tamilblasters, Worldfree4u, Downloadhub, Filmyzilla, 1337x, Rdxhd, etc.

You can watch the Telugu film Pachchis online on these piracy websites. But it is illegal and unsafe. So, please stay away from this kind of illegal piracy website. Read the complete article to get all the details about the Telugu film Pachchis.

Pachchis Full Movie Download in HD:

Pachchis is a Telugu film. The film Pachchis has received 6.7 out of 10 on IMDb. The film Pachchis has received a great response from the audience.

The series Pachchis directed by Sri Krishna and Rama Sai. It was written by Sri Krishna. Kaushik Kumar Kathuri and Rama Sai produced the film Pachchis.

The Telugu film Pachchis follows the story of Abhiram. His addiction to gambling is increasing day by day, and now he needs more money and quick.

Because of this, he enters a political feud. Now, there is a thin line between gambling with your life and gambling with money.

The Telugu film Pachchis stars Raamz and Swetha Varma. Kartik Parmar did the cinematography of the film Pachchis, and it was edited by Rana Pratap.

Smaran Sai gave the music in the film Pachchis. The film Pachchis was made under Avasa Chitram, Raasta Films, and Mango Mass Media. Amazon Prime Video distributed the film Pachchis.

If we get any other update about the Telugu film Pachchis, we will update it here. So, make sure you check out this website frequently. Let’s see the cast of the Telugu film Pachchis.

Pachchis Cast:

Find the cast of the Telugu film Pachchis below.

Raamz as Abhiram Jay Chandra Dayanand Reddy Subhalekha Sudhakar Swetaa Varma as Avantika Ravi Varma Keshav Deepak Vishwendar Reddy

Let’s see the release date of the Telugu film Pachchis.

Pachchis Release Date:

The Telugu film Pachchis was released on 12th June 2021. The running time of the film Pachchis is 127 minutes.

The film Pachchis was released in the Telugu language. There is no update about the dub of the film Pachchis. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

There is one soundtrack in the Telugu film Pachchis. It includes Joodham, which was composed by Smaran Sai. Niklesh Sunkoji gave the lyrics of the film Pachchis.

The film Pachchis is available to watch on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Do not use the illegal piracy website Isaimini to watch the Telugu film Pachchis. Let’s watch the trailer of the Telugu film Pachchis.

Pachchis Trailer:

Find the official trailer of the Telugu film Pachchis below.

