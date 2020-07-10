Pac-Man Returns Through Artificial Intelligence For His 40th Anniversary

Nvidia



If you watched 50,000 Pac-Man games, you would most likely be good enough to sketch out what you saw. Nvidia’s GameGAN artificial intelligence (AI), however, was able to recreate the classic big yellow dot video game that eats little dots for its 40th anniversary in just a few days without the use of a game engine. You can see this video that Nvidia made of the new Pac-Man (there is data in English):

Researchers at the Toronto-based graphics chip maker’s AI research lab used the company’s DGX systems to train neural networks with 50,000 Pac-Man episodes combined with keystroke data from an AI agent playing the game, as well as research data from the developer of the game Bandai Namco.

After training ended, the GameGAN model generated static elements like the shape of the maze and points, in addition to moving elements like the infamous ghosts Inky, Pinky, Blinky and Clyde, in addition to Pac-Man.