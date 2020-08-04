Pablo Escobar’s hippos could be good for the Colombian environment

Joaquin Sarmiento / Getty



When the infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar was shot dead in 1993, he left a £ 9,000 problem at Hacienda Nápoles, his luxurious ranch in Colombia turned zoo: four adult hippos. Now, there are 80 hippos and their invasion has created remarkable changes in the Colombian environment, including a negative impact on waterways, according to recent research.

A new study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of ScienceHowever, he questions this version, suggesting that hippos occupy a unique ecological niche that has been lost since human occupation. The collaboration of international researchers examined how the introduction of herbivores, such as Escobar hippos in South America, wild boars in North America and camels in Australia, can help restore ecosystems to states last seen thousands of years ago. —A concept known as “rewilding” (something that could be translated as re-branding).

To discover how strange species might affect their new and unknown environments, the team examined history books and searched for large herbivores that had become extinct in the past 100,000 to 10,000 years — a period known as the Late Pleistocene. At that time, humans entered and disordered those ecosystems, causing the extinction of some species.

The team analyzed how ancient and extinct herbivores ate, the environments in which they lived, and their size. They then compared those traits with the introduced species to see if there was any overlap.

“We could quantify to what extent introduced species make the world more like or different from the pre-extinction past,” Erick Lundgren, a conservation doctoral researcher at Sydney University of Technology said in a statement. “Surprisingly, they make the world more similar.”

Overall, the team found that 64 percent of the introduced species resembled extinct species more than live ones. This causes a restoration of the ecosystems of the late Pleistocene and, the authors of the study point out, could reduce situations such as forest fires since these introduced species alter the environment.

UCSD/Shurin Lab



However, Escobar’s hippos are a particularly notable case – and not just because of their ties to the world of the famous drug lord.

The four hippos that Escobar imported (known as the “cocaine hippos”) reportedly thrive in their Colombian home and now number close to 100. They have also become an important part of the Colombian tourism industry. However, a study published in the journal Ecology in January, led by Jonathan Shurin at the University of California, San Diego, he found that the hippo excrement was helping to fertilize algae and bacteria in Colombian lakes and potentially contributed to the proliferation of problematic algae.

Shurin says that hippos in Colombia have yet to be removed or contained and their effects on local biodiversity are still unknown.

“Like other pests recently in the news, they can be controlled more economically, effectively, and humanely from the start when they are rare, rather than later when they are everywhere,” he says.

Shurin adds that his future work will examine whether hippos have fewer or different parasites in Colombia compared to those in their native home in Africa, and through sediment analysis will try to understand how Colombian lakes have changed since the arrival of these hippos.

The decades-long experiment appears to continue for years to come, as local Colombians want to leave the hippo population alone and underfund by authorities to prevent them from continuing to reproduce through a sterilization program. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times in February, Shurin highlighted that within 20 years there could be thousands of hippos in Colombia. What effect could that have on the environment? We will only know in time.