Paava Kadhaigal Full Movie HD Download Leaked by Tamilrockers.

Paava Kadhaigal is an Indian anthology drama film that includes four stories. The story includes the meaning of pride, love, and honor.

Each story contains a unique title. It includes Thangam, Love Panaa Uttranum, Vaanmagal, and Oor Iravu.

The cast of the first story, Thangam, includes Kalidas Jayaram as Sathar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj as Saravanan or Thangam, Bhavani Sre as Sahira, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan as Sathar’s Mother, and Nakkalites Dhanam as Saravanan’s Mother.

The second story, Love Panna Uttranum, includes Anjali as Andhilakshmi or Jotilakshmi, Kalki Koechlin as Penelope, Padam Kumar as Veerasimman, Jaffer Sadiq as Narikutty, and K. Manikandan as the driver.

The third story, Vaanmagal, includes Simran as Mathi, Gautham Menon as Sathya, and Aadithya Bhaskar as Bharath.

The fourth story, Oor Iravu, includes Sai Pallavi as Sumathi, Prakash Raj as Janakiraman, and Hari Krishnan as Hari.

The Telugu film Paava Kadhaigal was directed by Sudha Kongara, Vignesh Shivan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Vetrimaaran.

It was produced by Ashi Dua, Rhea Kongara, Ronnie Screwvala, and Avinash Viswanathan. Justin Prabhakaran, Anirudh Ravichander, Karthik, and R Sivatmikha.

The film Paava Kadhaigal was completed under RSVP Movies, Flying Unicorn Entertainment. Netflix distributed it. It was released on 18th December 2020. The running time 145 minutes.

You can watch the film Paava Kadhaigal on the OTT platform Netflix if you have a subscription for that. If not, you will have to buy a subscription first, and then you can watch any movie or web series on the OTT platform Netlfix.

The film Paava Kadhaigal is now available on the OTT platform in various languages such as Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and English. Find the trailer of the film Paava Kadhaigal below.

