Ozuna acquires a mansion for $ 5.4 million

The Puerto Rican urban singer Ozuna acquired a mansion in Miami (USA) that exceeds 5.4 million dollars, the famous news portal TMZ reported this Thursday.

According to the website, Ozuna’s new residence is located in Coconut Grove and has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, gym, pool, cinema, and multiple living rooms, dining rooms, kitchens, terrace and basketball court on a 7,200 lot. square feet (669 meters).

The so-called “Negrito with clear eyes” took advantage of the occasion and downloaded a video on his Instagram account showing the gym of his new property and throwing boxing punches to one of the machines that the exercise area has. “I bought a house with a gym to see if it’s true,” Ozuna wrote on his Instagram account, in which he is seen wearing a Los Angeles Lakers shirt, while showing off his punch.

According to TMZ, Ozuna acquired the residence, built in 2013, on August 9. The publication also claims that the Puerto Rican artist’s new property belonged to former American Football (NFL) player Jon Beason, a former member of the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants.

The acquisition of this property by Ozuna comes several days after launching, together with the reggaeton player Wisin, “Gistro Amarillo”, a new version of “La Gitana”, one of the classic songs from Wisin’s repertoire within his album “El Sobreviviente ”, Released in 2004.

Ozuna, in turn, published this song, while his other single, “Caramelo”, which he released last June, already has more than 133 million views taking over Latin America where it is at number one, as well as in Spain where it has remained at the top 3 consecutive weeks.

The Puerto Rican artist, on the other hand, is one of the artists with the most nominations for the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards, in addition to two more for Premios Juventud, which will be held this Thursday in Miami.

Ozuna’s most recent album, “Nibiru”, includes the song “Fantasía”, which won two new “number one” on the “Latin Airplay” and “Latin Rhythm Airplay” charts of Billboard magazine.