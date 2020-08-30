Ozark has been renewed for a fourth – and final – season

Netflix



Nominated for 14 Emmy Awards –of which she won two in 2019–, the series Ozark (2017-) has been a critical success for Netflix. And now it is preparing to say goodbye to the platform, as Netflix announced on Tuesday, June 30, that it renewed Ozark for a fourth and final season.

It will be an extended season of 14 episodes and, just like they did Breaking bad and Mad men in due course, the final season of Ozark will be divided into two parts, of 7 chapters each. Netflix made the announcement on Twitter through a video.

The latest episodes of Ozark they will solve what happens to the Byrde family, who left their suburban life in Chicago to undertake criminal activity in the Ozark Mountains.

Chris Mundy remains as showrunner and the last season brings back its protagonists: Jason Bateman – who also won the 2019 Emmy for best director for Ozark-, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, and Lisa Emery.



“We are happy that Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time for the Byrde family saga to culminate well. It has been a great adventure for all of us – both on and off screen – and we are excited to have the opportunity to finish the series in the most satisfactory way possible, “Mundy said in the Netflix statement.

Jason Bateman, who is also an executive producer for Ozark, added: “A big season also means big problems for the Byrde family. I’m happy to end the series with a big bang.”

The third season of Ozark premiered in March 2020 and, for now, Netflix has not indicated when it will release the two parts of the series’ final season.