‘Overcome fear’, the first soap opera with social content reaches the US

“Vanquish Fear”, the first telenovela made in co-production between Televisa and the non-governmental organization Population Media Center, premieres this Monday in the United States and its protagonists, Danilo Carrera and Paulina Goto, hope that “it will have the same effect positive that has been registered in Mexico ”.

In interviews with Efe, the actors considered that the production, which in addition to the usual love story focused on early pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases, domestic violence, gender equality and drug dealing, has helped to improve the social indicators in Mexico on these issues.

“I spoke with the organization and they told me that there has already been an improvement in those four topics that ‘Overcoming fear’ focused on. This was achieved with the commitment of all of us who worked on the novel, starting with our production company, Rosy Ocampo, ”said Carrera.

That does not mean that it is a boring soap opera. “It sounds like it’s a whole lesson, but the story goes super fast, with funny, tender and hard moments. There is everything, including many important lessons, ”said Goto, who plays Marcela Durán, a strong young woman, who spends three years in a correctional facility because of her relationship with a gang member.

Carrera, meanwhile, took on the character of Omar / El Beto, a young man who adopts a gang identity to investigate the murder of his father. The third in the typical romantic triangle is the leader of the Los Peñones gang, Rommel Guajardo, played by Emmanuel Palomares.

“I fell in love with the story and the character and I know that the Mexican public fell in love too,” said the actor, who believes that the character came “literally from heaven.”

For Goto, the role of Marcela Durán helped to strengthen her voice: “Like many other women, I have often felt that it is better that I do not give my opinion for not creating problems, or for insecurity. This type of characters makes you reflect, ”said the 28-year-old actress.

In addition, she is the composer and interpreter of “Rompe”, the theme of the soap opera, with which Goto will relaunch his musical career and encouraged him to release his second album next Friday, after a 10-year hiatus.

FOOTBALL AND THE VIRGIN OF GUADALUPE

At the end of the soap opera “Hijas de la luna” in 2018, Danilo Carrera decided to return to his native Ecuador to make his dream of being a professional soccer player come true.

It was his third leading role in Mexico after “Without a trace of you” and “The double life of Estela Carrillo” and many predicted a disastrous result.

Carrera embraced his faith to the “Virgin of Guadalupe to whom he had told” that if he granted him the miracle of being able to play professional soccer at his age “the next novel he would do would be something that would help people.”

“I rejected eight projects until Rosy Ocampo called me,” he said.

The 31-year-old actor considers Ocampo his “professional mom” and wondered how he would manage to reject her, but it was not necessary. “The first thing he said to me was that he had a role for me in a soap opera with a high social content. It is, in fact, the first novel made in association with a non-governmental organization. ”

“I think it was the shape of the Virgencita telling me ‘I already fulfilled you’, now it’s my turn,” said Carrera, who spent a year as part of the Ecuadorian soccer club Fuerza Amarilla.

For his role as El Beto, Carrera altered his appearance and spent several hours in the makeup chair, transforming himself into a gangster with tattoos, growing his hair and braiding it in the “dreadlocks” style.

“I learned how hard it is to live suffering the prejudice of others just because of how you look. It is strong to go through that every day, ”she revealed.

MUSIC, CINEMA AND LOVE

Despite the forced pause of the pandemic, Carrera and Goto are full of new projects.

The actor will begin the recordings of “Quererlo todo”, a new soap opera starring with his partner, the Mexican actress Michelle Renaud, in 15 days.

“We are excited because although the quarantine for us ends, we will continue to be together all the time,” he said.

For his part, Goto also celebrates the premiere in the United States of his film “Ventiañera, divorced and fantastic” and prepares an online concert next Friday.