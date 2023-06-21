Outlander Season 7 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, Trailer Release, And Everything That You Need To Know

Outlander is a British-American fictional drama adapted from Diana Gabaldon’s historical fantasy novel of the same name. Later in 2012, Sony Pictures Television secured the rights for the drama series, and famous American screenwriter Ronald Moore developed the whole series.

Since it was released for the first time in August 2014, it became fans’ favorite, and from then, the show has never looked back. The show follows fictional characters like Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe), a nurse from the World War II timeline who accidentally time-traveled and reached Scotland in 1743. Her mysterious time travels and historical drama has successfully achieved the viewer’s appreciation.

On top of that, the Outlander show has also received 8.4/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, which shows this drama’s potential. Here we have provided the renewal status, possible release dates, names of the cast members, and trailer updates for Outlander Season 7.

Outlander Season 7 Release Date

As of now, the showrunner, Ronald D. Moore, and his team have released six seasons, and fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming installment. However, the first season was released on Starz television networks on August 9, 2014, and concluded on September 27, 2014.

Further seasons have also been aired on the same platform. Not only that, but the show makers have run this show from August 2014 to May 1, 2022, and the legacy of this show continues. Almost one year ago, the creators wrapped up Outlander Season 6 with eight episodes.

Since it was announced that the seventh installment would be released on June 16, 2023, fans’ excitement is over the sky. The upcoming Outlander drama series will be released in two parts, including eight episodes each season. The second part will be aired by the end of 2024.

Outlander Season 7 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Over the past decade, many drama series have been released on different platforms, some of which have become popular worldwide. But who can forget a drama series that includes all the essence of drama ranging from historical fiction to adventure, fantasy, suspense, romance, and, more importantly, time travel?

Ronald D. Moore’s long waited drama series, Outlander series, perfectly combines all the abovementioned aspects. The Outlander series revolves around Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), who is happened to be a military nurse in the Second World War in Scotland but is unexpectedly transported back in time to 1743, where she meets and falls in love with Jamie Fraser (Sam Heugham).

As the story continues, Claire and Jamie’s lives change forever as they try to live peacefully in 18th-century North Carolina. Apart from the lead characters, we have also seen many talented actors and actresses in the Outlander Series. It includes Graham McTavish, who played the role of MacKenzie, Gary Lewis (Colum MacKenzie), Laura Donnelly (Janet Fraser, a.k.a. Jenny), and many others.

In the following section, we have provided all the necessary information that you need to know about the upcoming season of the Outlander series. Read the following section for complete information about the cast members, episode list, and trailer updates of The Outlander Season 7.

Outlander Season 7 Cast Member List

No matter how much a storyline may contain the weight and emotions in the script, it wouldn’t be topped without the efforts and performances of the featured star cast. Actors and actresses played their roles and lived the character, and that’s why viewers can relate to the story.



As Outlander became a hit web series, fans sought information about the cast members. Here we have provided a complete list of cast members who have performed in the earlier series of Outlander shows. Many cast members will return for the upcoming seasons of the show.

Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser

Duncan Lacroix as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser

Tobias Menzies as Frank Randall

Sam Heughan as James Fraser “Jamie”

Grant O’Rourke as Rupert MacKenzie

Lotte Verbeek as Geillis Duncan (Gillian Edgars)

Gary Lewis as Colum MacKenzie

Stephen Walters as Angus Mhor

Bill Paterson as Edward Gowan “Ned”

Douglas Henshall as Taran MacQuarrie

Laura Donnelly as Janet Fraser Murray “Jenny”

Simon Callow as Clarence Marylebone

Steven Cree as Ian Murray

Rosie Day as Mary Hawkins

Andrew Gower as Prince Charles Edward Stuart

Stanley Weber as Le Comte St. Germain

Dominique Pinon as Master Raymond

Clive Russell as Simon Fraser (Lord Lovat)

Nell Hudson as Laoghaire MacKenzie

Frances de la Tour as Mother Hildegarde

Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie

John Bell as Ian Fraser Murray

Outlander Season 7 Episode List

It’s been a year since the show ended on May 1, 2022, but the show makers still need to release the official list of episodes of Outlander Season 7.



For the audience’s convenience, here we have added a complete list of episode titles of Outlander Season 6.

Outlander Season 6 Episode 01 – Echoes

Outlander Season 6 Episode 02 – Allegiance

Outlander Season 6 Episode 03 – Temperance

Outlander Season 6 Episode 04 – Hour of The Wolf

Outlander Season 6 Episode 05 – Give Me Liberty

Outlander Season 6 Episode 06 – The World Turned Upside Down

Outlander Season 6 Episode 07 – Sticks and Stones

Outlander Season 6 Episode 08 – I Am Not Alone

Where To Watch Outlander Season 7?

Ronald D. Moore’s most famous creation, the Outlander drama series, is considered a complete package of historical drama, fiction, romance, and adventure. The fans are always ready to show love and affection for the show’s nature, environment, and concept.

Jamie and Claire will always and forever be the blueprint. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/twobjdN9NS — Outlander is BACK! (@Outlander_STARZ) May 20, 2023

If you haven’t watched the previous seasons of the Outlander series yet, head to the Starz networks platform. Here you will find all the seasons of Outlander.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Outlander Season 7?

The number of episodes often depends upon the show’s screenwriting and concept. It may vary from season to season or shows to show. However, if we look at the Outlander seasons released so far, the number of episodes has slight fluctuations.



The earlier seasons had 13 episodes, but the latest was released with eight. And the same trend will continue in the upcoming seasons. So the eight episodes will be released in the Outlander Season 7.

Outlander Season 7 Production Team

It would be unjust if we didn’t mention the due credits of the members involved in the production team.

Who could forget Claire's first step in her journey to motherhood? #Outlander pic.twitter.com/vPvw8J5ogc — Outlander is BACK! (@Outlander_STARZ) May 14, 2023

Famous American author Diana J. Gabaldon initially wrote the Outlander drama series; later, Ronald D. Moore developed the whole drama series.

Outlander Season 7 Trailer Release

The online television network Starz has released the official teaser trailer for Outlander Season 7.

If you haven’t watched the official trailer yet, you can watch it on YouTube. Here we have provided a link for the same, so click on the link mentioned above and enjoy the trailer for Outlander Season 7.

Final Thoughts

Finally, you have all the latest information about the Outlander Season 7 release date. Not only that, but we have also provided a brief storyline and a complete list of leading cast members of the Outlander drama series.

Luckily, after the completion of one year, makers are all set to premiere Outlander Season 7. So tighten your seatbelts and prepare yourself to dive into the world of Outlanders drama on June 16, 2023.