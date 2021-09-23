Our Kind of People Episode 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Our Kind of People is an American drama tv series. The series Our Kind of People has received a mixed response from the audience.

It has received 3.9 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the series Our Kind of People.

Our Kind of People:

Karin Gist created the series Our Kind of People. The series Our Kind of People follows the story of a single mom. She risks all and movies her family to a vineyard in hopes of taking her natural hair care line to the next level by infiltrating the African American elite in Oak Bluffs.

The series Our Kind of People stars Yaya DaCosta, Lance Gross, and Nadine Ellis. The series Our Kind of People was inspired by Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class by Lawrence Otis Graham.

Michael Gray, Lawrence Otis Graham, and Jahil Fisher produced the series Our Kind of People. The series Our Kind of People was completed under Lee Daniels Entertainment, Electus, The Gist of It Productions, 20th Television, and Fox Entertainment. 20th Television distributed the series Our Kind of People.

The series Our Kind of People is currently airing on Fox. In the series Our Kind of People, a single mother Angela Vaughn later finds a dark secret about the past of her own mother that will turn her world upside-down.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

If we get any other update about the series Our Kind of People, we will add it here. Let’s see the review of the first episode of the series Our Kind of People.

Our Kind of People Episode 1: Review

The first episode titled Reparations of the series Our Kind of People has received a mixed response from the audience. It has not received the response as expected.

Our Kind of People Episode 1 was written by Karin Gist. It was directed by Tasha Smith. It seems that the second episode titled My Mother – Myself and the third episode titled Hot Links and Red Drinks would receive a positive response from the audience. Let’s see what happens next.

Let’s talk about the cast of the series Our Kind of People.

Our Kind of People Cast:

Find the cast of the series Our Kind of People below.

Yaya DaCosta as Angela Vaughn Kyle Bary as Quincy Dupont Joe Morton as Teddy Franklin Rhyon Nicole Brown as Lauren Dupont Alana Kay Bright as Nikki Vaughn Nicole Chanel Williams as Taylor L. Scott Caldwell as Olivia Sturgess Dupont Morris Chestnut as Raymond Dupont Raven Goodwin as Josephine Nadine Ellis as Leah Franklin Dupont Lance Gross as Tyrique Chapman Debbi Morgan as Patricia Williams

Let’s talk about the release date of the second episode of the series Our Kind of People.

Our Kind of People Episode 2 Release Date:

The series Our Kind of People Episode 2 titled My Mother – Myself will be aired on 28th September 2021. It will be aired on Fox.

This situation just got a LOT more complicated… 😬 #OurKindOfPeople pic.twitter.com/hitLSv61Cp — Our Kind of People FOX (@OurKindFOX) September 22, 2021

The third episode titled Hot Links and Red Drinks will be aired on 5th October 2021. The first episode titled Reparations was aired on 21st September 2021 on Fox.

If we get any other update about the release date of the series Our Kind of People, we will add it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series Our Kind of People.

Our Kind of People Trailer:

Find the trailer of the series Our Kind of People below.

Check out this website regularly to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.