Oumuamua: There is a new theory about its origin – and it doesn’t include aliens

Oumuamua, the first foreign object By visiting our Solar System, it has puzzled scientists since it was discovered in 2017. Now, a team of researchers thinks they have a theory about its possible origin that could explain its strange shape and the movements of the mysterious interstellar object.

You will remember that Oumuamua is an oblong object that has traveled through space and that, as it moved away from our Solar System, it acquired speed. This was all very strange, since the principles of gravity tend to mold most space objects into a spherical shape. Furthermore, Oumuamua did not have a tail – as a comet would – which could help explain its acceleration as it moved away from the Sun’s influx.

It was also strange the fact that very respectable astronomers were making headlines and venturing the theory that the object could have been sent by aliens.

There is no evidence to support the alien hypothesis, but a couple of researchers analyzed some scenarios using computational simulations that resulted in a formation theory that could explain the oddity of Oumuamua.

“Our goal is to present a complete scenario, based on the principles of physics, to bring together and fit all the clues,” Douglas NC Lin, an astronomer at the University of California at Santa Cruz, said in a statement.

Lin, together with Yun Zhang of the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, published the new study published in the review. Nature Astronomy April 13.

“We show that interstellar objects like Oumuamua can be produced through extensive fragmentation of the tides during close encounters of the celestial bodies that originate them with their parent star; they are then ejected into interstellar space,” Lin said.

In other words, when an object like a comet, a disk of rocks, or even a planet larger than Earth travels close enough to a star, the star’s gravitational pull can tear the celestial body into long fragments ejected into space during process.

A thermal modeling process showed that the surface of the space chips can heat up, melt any ice present to re-condense once it goes deeper into space, solidifying the object in a cigar-like shape. Simulations show that the violent encounter between the object and a distant star can dry and drain it to the point where it contains so few volatile chemicals that it cannot produce a tail like that of comets, but can contain water ice.

This is an important point because that hidden ice can be heated as Oumuamua passed through our Solar System and this could explain the mysterious acceleration of it as it moved away from our cosmic neighborhood.

Perhaps the greatest implication of the study is that, if true, Oumuamua would not be as rare as it appeared.

“The Oumuamua discovery assumes that the population of interstellar rock objects is much larger than we thought,” said Zhang. “On average, each planetary system could eject a total of one hundred trillion objects like Oumuamua.”

Although the models indicate that Oumuamua was not created by intelligent alien life, this does not mean that objects like these can transport the bases of life throughout the universe. Comets and other celestial objects are believed to be able to pick up matter capable of generating life as they travel through habitable zones and plant these materials when they collide with planets. This hypothesis is known as panspermia.

“This is a very new field. These interstellar objects may provide key clues to how planetary systems form and evolve,” said Zhang.