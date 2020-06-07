OUCET 2020 Application Form – www.ouadmissions.com – Osmania University Common Entrance Tests 2020:

The Osmania University has been declared the notification OUCET 2020 Application form for the Osmania University Common Entrance Test 2020 at the official site www.ouadmissions.com. The Osmania University conducts this examination for the candidates who want to get admissions in the many Under Graduate and Post Graduate courses in the Osmania University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Telangana University, and Palamuru University.

The Osmania University located in Telangana State. Osmania University conduct the common entrance test every year for the candidates who are interested in getting admission to the University. The University provides the various courses of the undergraduate and postgraduate courses such as M.P.ED., P.G., M.C.J., B.L.I.Sc., M.L.I.Sc., M.S.W., MA, MSC, MCOM, MED and diploma courses and five-year integrated programs.

The Osmania University has been declared the notification of Application Form on to the official site. So the students who are interested in getting admissions in the Osmania University can fill the application form and submit it before the last date of submission. To get more information about Osmania University, shown below.

Name of the Organization: Osmania University

Name of the Exam: Osmania University Common Entrance Test (OUCET)

Location: In Telangana State

Educational Qualification:

The applicants should have to complete an undergraduate from the recognized university or appear in their final year degree examination.

Application Fee:

The General/ OBC category candidates should have to pay Rs.400/-, and Reserved category candidates should have to pay Rs.300/- for the single subject.

All category candidates must pay additional subject fee Rs.200/- and candidates have to pay a fee through online mode or net banking via Credit Cards/ Debit Card.

Age Limits: There is no limitation for the candidates.

Selection Process:

The entrance exam will conduct for all applied candidates then candidates processing the right ran in the examination will be allotted in the seat in desired branches as per the availability in the colleges.

How to apply for Osmania University OUCET 2020?

The Osmania University has been released the application form for the common entrance test on the official site. So the students who are interested in getting admission to Osmania University can follow the steps given here. So that first candidates visit the official site i.e. www.ouadmissions.com. Then on the home page click on the link OUCET 2020. Now read all information carefully and then fill the application form and submit it. Then upload the certificate and required documents. Then take a print out for further use.

Admission to the Osmania University

