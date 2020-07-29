OtterBox launches an antimicrobial screen protector that you can already buy

David Carnoy/CNET



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Last January, during the CES electronics fair in Las Vegas, the folks at OtterBox put a new Amplify Glass screen protector on my iPhone 11 Pro. It didn’t look too different from other screen protectors, but it did have an interesting feature: According to OtterBox, Corning glass was infused with a silver ion antimicrobial technology registered by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that would kill the 99.9 percent of bacteria on the surface.

Now, almost three months later, with the world in a different and scarier place, the new OtterBox antimicrobial screen protector is available, and you’re more likely to find a receptive audience, even at its high list price of $ 50.

The technology itself is not new, but the company says it is the first EPA-registered glass protector on the market. To be clear, OtterBox does not market it as something that will end the coronavirus. “The antimicrobial property of Amplify screen protectors is embedded in the glass so that it can maintain its resistance to damage, optical clarity and sensitivity to touch,” says the company. However, in a disclaimer, it makes clear that: “Amplify Glass with antimicrobial technology does not protect users or provide any direct or implied health benefits.”

In other words, OtterBox doesn’t want to be sued if you get sick, whether you get COVID-19 or any other illness. But if you’re one of those people who is paranoid about all those little microbes that live on your phone screen, this can give you a little bit of reassurance, even if you clean your phone regularly.

After all, a quick cleaning of your screen probably doesn’t clean it as much as you think. At CES, OtterBox ran a bacteria test on the screen of our colleague Alison DeNisco’s phone, who had cleaned her screen the day before. With a score of 469 RLU, its screen failed the test. Otterbox told him that the limit score for an operating room in a hospital is 100, while for a recovery room it is 250.

David Carnoy/CNET



Read more: Best covers for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

I can’t say if the Otterbox Amplify screensaver with antimicrobial technology has saved me from illness. But I will say that it has held up pretty well for three months and my phone has been kept completely intact with no visible scratches or cracks. A couple of months ago I also started using a Speck Presidio Pro cover with microbial protection on my phone. (Otterbox is also selling a Defender Series cover with antimicrobial protection for the iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S20.)

Of course, the best thing you can do is wash your hands very well and avoid touching your face.