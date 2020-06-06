OTET Answer key 2020 Download Odisha TET Result publish at www.bseodisha.nic.in:

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education is going to declare the notification of the OTET Answer key 2020 Download Odisha TET Result on the official site at www.bseodisha.nic.in. So the candidates who applied for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test can download their Answer Key from the official website. So the applicants who submit the application form of the OTET Recruitment can download their Answer Key from the official website of it.

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education is an official organization origin under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. It started working from the year 1955. The Board headquarters located Bajrakabati Road, Cuttack. The primary goal of this group is to develop secondary education in the state of Orissa. Latterly, it declares the recruitment notification of the OTET Recruitment on the official site. Now it releases the Answer key on the central portal.

The Odisha TET Result is available on the official site at www.bseodisha.nic.in. The Odisha Board of Secondary Education is releasing the OTET Answer key 2020 on to the central portal. The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) will conduct in December 2020. The candidates who qualified in the OTET written exam they can recruit for this post.

The candidates who submit their application form for the OTET they check the official site at www.bseodisha.nic.in. The Answer key is the essential document of the seat in the observation hall. So the candidates who employed can download the Answer key from the main portal site.

Name of the Board: Board of Secondary Education Odisha

Name of the Exam: Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2020

Job Location: The position Located in Odisha State.

OTET Exam Date: Expected date in December 2020

How to download the OTET Answer key 2020?

Candidates visit the official site at www.bseodisha.nic.in. Select the link “OTET Answer key 2020” and click on that. Then enter your necessary data and click on the submit button. Soon the Answer key will display on your screen Download it and bring a print out for future use.

Official Site: www.bseodisha.nic.in