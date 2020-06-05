OSSC Recruitment 2020 For Inspector Vacancies Apply at ossc.gov.in:

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission is declaring its OSSC Recruitment 2020 through the official portal ossc.gov.in. The OSSC is offering around 74 Inspector posts on a Contract basis and invites interested applicants for it.

The Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department, Odisha, Bhubaneswar is also related to this recruitment notification ossc.gov.in. Here are all the essential qualification details for the OSSC Recruitment 2020. Candidates need to read all these details first. And then they may apply for the Inspector posts.

To know more about these qualifications as well as other selection procedures refer to the official portal ossc.gov.in. Also, complete all the application procedures before the last date through the online mode. Read the qualification criteria below carefully.

OSSC Recruitment 2020 Details:

Number of Vacancies: 74 Posts

Name of Vacancies: Inspector of Supplies

Category Wise Vacancies:

Unreserved Posts: 37

SC: 13 Posts

ST: 24 Posts

Required Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be Graduate or Degree holder through their relevant field of study. They should qualify from a government recognized institute or university or board.

Basic knowledge of computers is also essential as well as they must have qualified their Middle School with Odia as their language.

For more details regarding known languages and mediums of school education, refer to the official notification ossc.gov.in.

Age Limit:

Interested candidates’ age should be between 21 to 32 years as on 1st January 2020 to apply for Inspector vacancies here. Those who belong to reserved categories such as SC/ ST/ PWD will have age relaxation in their upper age limit.

Registration Fees:

For applying to the OSSC Recruitment 2020, candidates must pay the registration fees as per their category. Everyone belonging to the General/ Unreserved category should pay the amount of 100/- rupees as the registration fees. Those who belong to SC/ ST/ PWD don’t need to pay any fees.

Modes of Payment:

Through ONLINE Mode:

To pay through the online mode, applicants should use Net Banking, Debit Card, e-payment through the OSSC portal. After funding successfully, they will get Challan through the Treasury

To pay through the offline mode, applicants should pay the fees through Draft in favor of "Head of Account 0051-PSC-104-UPSC/SSC-Examination Fees-0047-Fees collected for conducting examinations-02041-Examination Fees."

OSSC Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedures:

Various selection methods will perform, and for each of them, candidates need to appear. Procedures such as Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, Computer Test, Viva Voce, Interview, and Document Verification might conduct.

For these proceedings, the department shall release relevant admit cards. Aspirants can download the admit card from the official portal. Also, they can get further details regarding Exam Syllabus, Exam Pattern, and much more from the same site.

It is essential that aspirants get selected in all these procedures to get jobs. Hence they should prepare seriously for their examination and then appear as per the schedule. Later on, they can check their result from the official portal.

Steps To Apply for OSSC Recruitment 2020:

First of all, visit the official portal ossc.gov.in to apply. Then on the Home page, search for the link “Online ” Go to that link and click on it. A new link will open. Read the official notification carefully. Now, start filling the form and enter all the details. Also, pay registration fees via available mode. Then, after applying, get a print of the filled form. Complete various procedures before the last date.

Official Site: www.ossc.gov.in