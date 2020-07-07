Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson addresses audition experiences where doors were closed

Brie Larson, protagonist of Captain Marvel, spoke about some of her auditions in which she was not accepted.

Through his new YouTube channel, the star shared that he had auditioned for roles on high-budget tapes.

“I auditioned for Star Wars. I auditioned for The Hunger Games. I auditioned for the Terminator reboot. “

Actress Brie Larson. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

“Actually, I was thinking about the Terminator reboot today because I had a flat tire and I thought, ‘Oh, the last time I had a flat tire, it was when I was driving to my audition for Terminator and then I didn’t get the job.”

The main part of the Hunger Games franchise went to Jennifer Lawrence, while Emilia Clarke was cast in the title role in Terminator: Genesis.

The revelation came when Brie asked several content creators for advice on what she should cover on her new channel.

Brie Larson hugs her “Room” co-star Jacob Tremblay during the 88th Academy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

She then spoke to comedian Adande Thorne, who creates YouTube videos under the name Swoozie, and listed some of the roles she lost.

In her video, Larson also talked about how dealing with social anxiety from being a public figure and how playing Captain Marvel helped her feel more comfortable with herself.

Brie Larson in Marvel Studios’ CAPTAIN MARVEL. ?Marvel Studios 2019 (?Marvel Studios 2019 / ?Marvel Studios 2019)

“I am an introvert, with asthma. As that has been my story for me. I’m introverted. I’m scared. I have social anxiety ”, he shared.