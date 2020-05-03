Oscar-Winner’s Satanic Conspiracy Theory on COVID-19 and Crypto Goes Viral

Oscar-winning Russian director, Nikita Mikhalkov, has espoused a weird conspiracy idea on native tv. He claims that Microsoft’s latest patent for a sensor-based cryptocurrency mining system utilizing physique exercise knowledge contains the first-step in a satanic plot to microchip the human race.

On an episode of ‘Besogan TV,’ which roughly interprets to ‘demon basher TV,’ Mikhalkov claimed the patent variety of Microsoft’s cryptocurrency system — WO/2020/060606 — alludes to the occult nature of the expertise.

“The 060606 half is considerably alarming. You most likely perceive this, proper? Is that this a coincidence or an intentional collection of such a logo, which within the Apocalypse of John is named the ‘variety of the beast’ – the 666,” he said.

Russian director promulgates coronavirus conspiracy

Mikhalkov claims that the system will manifest as a world program to microchip the inhabitants underneath the guise of the Invoice Gates Basis’s efforts to develop a vaccine for COVID-19.

He claims that this system will probably be executed by Gates’ world “co-conspirators,” accusing Herman Gref, the top of Russian state-owned financial institution Sberbank, of being in on the diabolical scheme.

The episode was aired on the Rossiya 24 TV channel on Could 1 earlier than being faraway from the channels schedule — prompting Mikhalkov to assert “censorship” on the a part of the channel. After being posted online, the episode garnered 700,000 views in lower than sooner or later.

The conspiracy idea even garnered assist from Russian politician and retired Tennis participant, Marat Safin.

Conspiracy goes viral

The speculation ignores the absence of any point out of microchips in Microsoft’s patent, obscures Gates’ affiliation with the corporate after having stepped-down from the conglomerate’s board, and gives little rationalization of the aim of the microchipping program superior by Mikhalkov.

As said by RT. “Those that concern being forcefully microchipped by an evil company ought to most likely first examine their very own pockets for just a little ‘monitoring gadget’ known as a smartphone, which they’ve bought and carry round voluntarily.”