Oscar winner Hans Zimmer composes new MLS anthem

La Major League Soccer (MLS) wants its 25th season to be like an unforgettable movie and for that it hired the Oscar-winning German composer, Hans Zimmer, to compose the official anthem to be heard in every league game.

In a statement, the MLS reported this Wednesday, February 26, that its anthem was composed by Zimmer, who won the Oscar for the soundtrack of The Lion King (1994) and that he has also worked in more than 150 films – among them, Gladiator, The Dark Knight trilogy and Pirates of the Caribbean.



“Hello, I am Hans Zimmer, and I am honored to create the new anthem for MLS as part of its celebration of its 25 seasons. With this composition I wanted to give fans and players the feeling of anticipation, drama and excitement, everything. what makes this game unique and special, “says the composer himself in the video.

We are very excited to share with you our new hymn, composed by Hans Zimmer. The composer is known for composing the Soundtrack of the Lion King, The Pirates of the Caribbean, The Gladiator, The Trilogy of 'The Dark Knight', and many more.

The new anthem will be played when players leave the locker room on their way to the court and on the audios of MLS broadcasts around the world, as is the case with the Champions anthem. It will also be available for fans to download through various music streaming services.

According to the MLS, the recording was made at Ocean Way Recording Studios in Nashville and featured the participation of more than 40 musicians. “Nothing moves people like soccer; composing an anthem for Major League Soccer was an exciting challenge and a great honor given its growth,” Zimmer said in the league statement.

This year, the MLS has decided to commemorate the 25th season in style. The celebrations began with a parade, in the fashion week held in New York, with presentation of official uniforms.