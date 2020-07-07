Orianna launched, Sony’s new label to lead Latin electronic music

The company Sony Music this week presented Orianna, its new record label with which it intends to bring together different styles within Latin electronic music and promote its listening at any time and “from start to finish”.

“Starting the day ‘chill out’, let the night come little by little and then the ‘after hours'”, detailed in an interview with Efe Héctor Romero, in charge of artists and repertoire of the new label.

Orianna, whose meaning for the creators refers to the rising sun and derives in the birth and growth of music from around the world, started more than a year ago as an idea and it was just a week ago that it materialized with the launch of its first simple, “Duele” by the Colombian artist Sinego.

From the beginning, Sony Music Vice President of International Marketing and Associations for Ibero-America, Dusko Justic, conceived Orianna as “the future for Latin electronic music” and decided to consult Romero, who had experience in this industry, to recommend someone who could deal with the seal.

“When he explained it to me, I told him that I thought that job would be interesting to me and he said he was right, that it would be perfect for this job. He called me four months later and told me if he was still interested, ”Romero explained.

Now both are deep into the journey of creating a new label, and even more complex in pandemic conditions, since they cannot, for example, go to festivals with their artists to show what they are presenting, he explained.

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING SEEN

However, they consider that their strong point is that the artists who work with them will be able to dedicate themselves fully to concentrating on making their music while the people involved in Orianna take charge, thanks to the great experience of Sony Music, of the marketing part.

So they are looking for artists of all kinds and one of their interests is musicians or producers who are underground or independent -as is the case of Sinego- and have a lot to offer with the help of Orianna when it comes to advertising its music.

Furthermore, although the producers do not necessarily have to be Latino, Romero insisted that all the music they are interested in has “atmosphere or sound” from this region.

“The producers don’t have to be Latino, the important thing is the sound. All the music that we are going to release in Orianna has to have a Latin ‘vibe’ ”, he explained.

In the same way, he said that the only genre they do not want to approach is reggaeton since, although they love it, the market is saturated and they want to look for styles that you can hear at home, on the beach or in the car, but also in a disco.

And the market niche in which they intend to enter includes people of many ages, since the taste of those who lived the “boom” of electronic music around a decade ago has advanced and young people are always thirsty for new combinations and sounds .

To find the best proposals, Romero uses his contacts – since he has been in the industry for more than 30 years – for recommendations, but he also conducts exhaustive research on different digital music platforms every day to discover new artists.

Music from Italian Pietro Nicosia, Colombia’s Black Mambo and Chile’s Dough Gómez, among many others, will be released soon.

In addition, they call prepared producers and musicians from all over the world to submit proposals since now is the time because they are open to listening to music and creating a good portfolio of musicians.