Oprah prepares special on Apple TV Plus about ‘American Dirt’

Screenshot: Laura Martínez / CNET



Oprah Winfrey’s Book Club to Launch a Two-Part Special at Apple TV Plus about the controversial novel American Dirt, by writer Jeanine Cummins.

Despite the controversy – or rather, as a consequence of it – Winfrey’s special will include not only an interview with the author, but also with a group of Latino critics and others speaking about the migrant experience. “If you have read the book, surely you have also seen the controversy surrounding it,” says Winfrey in a video clip, explaining the reason for making this special. “I listened and understood the concerns and wanted to invite many voices to participate in this conversation, because for 25 years in the program The Oprah Show I learned that this is the only way to understand each other better. “

In Part 1, Winfrey and Cummins will be joined by authors Reyna Grande, Julissa Arce, and Esther Cepeda, who have critiqued the book along with other members of the Latino community, for an “in-depth conversation” of American Dirt, and talk about the real experience of migrants. In the second part, Winfrey talks to other Latinos who say they have identified with Cummins’ novel.

For those who are not aware of the controversy, American Dirt is a novel that stars the owner of a bookstore in Mexico who flees to the United States with her 8-year-old son after losing several relatives after an attack by a drug cartel. The book, available since January 21, has received praise, but also a lot of criticism, as the author is criticized for the excessive use of stereotypes and even her knowledge of complex issues such as migration and violence has been questioned.

Winfrey’s special series on American Dirt will be available on streaming on Apple TV Plus starting Friday, March 6.