Oprah encouraged 2020 graduates to fight for fairness and justice

Students graduating this year will not be able to attend their ceremonies for the COVID-19 pandemic, and that is why Facebook, like other tech companies like YouTube, organized a virtual ceremony that included the Oprah Winfrey’s words and the presence of other celebrities such as actress Jennifer Garner, rapper Lil Nas X, Olympic champion Simone Biles, singer Miley Cyrus, among several other artists.

The virtual Facebook graduation, which lasted approximately two hours and was held on Friday, May 15, was held via streaming from Facebook Watch and within the Facebook App profile.

If you could not see the live broadcast, do not worry since it is available on the Facebook App profile, while the most outstanding moments can be seen in the @instagram account on that social network.

During the virtual ceremony, Facebook broadcast messages from students, principals, and teachers, and also showed the names of various schools and students who are graduating this year.

And to end the broadcast, Oprah reached out to graduates and said, “Although they may not be excited about our circumstances, a class of graduates has never been called to step into the future with more purpose, vision, passion, energy and hope. ”

The presenter told the class of 2020 that they “have the power to defend, fight and vote for healthier conditions that will create a healthier society” and encouraged them to work to “create more equity, more justice and more wealth in the world “, which is going through a pandemic.

Oprah closed her speech with a reflection for 2020 graduates: “What will be your essential service? What is really important to you? The fact that you are alive means that you have been given an extension to think deeply about this question. How will you use what is important to serve you, your community and the world? “

Who were the guests?

Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak will host the ceremony, Oprah Winfrey will give the graduation speech, and Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles and Awkwafina will offer a few words to the graduates. However, the celebration will be joined by celebrities such as Cardi B, Chris Paul, Cookie Monster and Coco, Daddy Yankee, Diplo, Emily Ratajkowski, Gloria Estefan, Gordon Ramsay, Luis Fonsi, Matthew McConaughey, Selena Gomez, Usher and many more. .

Videos en Facebook Watch

Some celebrities sent their congratulations to the 2020 graduates, so on Facebook Watch you can already find some videos such as the one by Matthew McConaughey and the one by singer Cardi B.

Graduates will also be able to host their own virtual graduation parties through Messenger Rooms, and both Facebook and Instagram have different augmented reality effects, stickers and customizable frames to commemorate the graduation of graduates.

