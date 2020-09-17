Oppo’s smartwatch leaks into a real image

Weibo



Oppo could show its first smartwatch at its special event scheduled for March 6.

Previous reports already indicated that the Oppo watch would be very similar to the Apple Watch and now a supposed real image of the device published by a user on February 26 on the Chinese social network, Weibo, again shows the similarity between the two watches, but also some differences between them.

As can be seen in the image, this supposed Oppo watch would have a screen with sharply curved edges, which could cause reflections on it and thus impair the experience of using the watch. Otherwise the watch would have an aluminum case like the Apple Watch, a similar size and an almost identical mechanism to exchange the straps.

According to the leak, the watch will be very competitively priced and it is possible that like the clock of those of Cupertino Count on an ECG sensor to perform electrocardiograms.

Oppo is expected to unveil this device on March 6 together with the Oppo Find X2 in a special event that will be broadcast through streaming. This event was originally going to take place within the framework of MWC 2020, but had to be postponed after the fair was canceled due to the coronavirus crisis.

