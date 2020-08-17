Oppo’s new fast charge charges 4,000mAh in 20 minutes

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Oppo has launched the world’s fastest charging system.

The Chinese company announced its new 125W charging technology on July 15, which it explains can charge a 4,000mAh battery to 41 percent in 5 minutes and fully charge it in 20 minutes. This charging system will be the successor of the current 65W technology offered by high-end cell phones and Oppo’s own 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 that includes the Oppo Reno Ace, so it is almost double the power.

Along with the new 125W system, Oppo also announced its new 65W AirVOOC wireless charging and a 50W SuperVOOC mini charger that is just 1.05 centimeters thick, 8.2 centimeters high and weighs 60 grams. The company has not confirmed with which cell phone it will launch its new 125W fast charge, but it will include the charger with the box, something that according to reports, manufacturers plan to stop doing like samsung and Apple.

Oppo is one of the five manufacturers that more cell phones sold in the world and the company does not want to depend on third parties to manufacture its cell phone chips. As recently confirmed, has hired several top executives from its chip vendor, MediaTek and engineers at semiconductor company Unisoc to create their own chip development team.

