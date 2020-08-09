Oppo Watch: An Android Smartwatch That Looks Like an Apple Watch

Juan Garzon / CNET



It’s an Apple Watch that runs Wear OS (formerly known as Android Wear), or at least that would be the first impression of this Oppo Watch smartwatch.

Although this is the first impression, the Oppo Watch – which was announced in March in China and which makes its international debut on July 31 – is a watch that offers more than this, since it is postulated as one of the smart watches more interesting with the Google operating system in recent years.

First of all, the Oppo Watch offers eSIM compatibility (in one model) and although it does not have the Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus processor, it has two chips that allow it to operate in both normal mode and low battery consumption mode to extend its life. .

Integrating two chips of this class is not common in smart watches, but thanks to this the company ensures that it can last up to 21 days on a single charge.

This happens because it mainly uses the Ambiq Apollo3 chip, but if you don’t have the clock in battery saving mode then it will mainly use the processor Snapdragon Wear 3100. In that case, the watch has the ability to last only a couple of days.

During my initial tests, the Oppo Watch has lasted a whole day of use in normal mode, having the Cardiogram app function active that measures your heart rate every 5 minutes.

It is worth bearing in mind that I have achieved this without having the screen on at all times, because apparently this is not possible. Although the Wear OS app allows you to select that the screen is on all the time, the screen turns off automatically. I asked Oppo to find out if this is a software bug or if it is designed this way.

The Oppo Watch is available in 41mm and 46mm versions, but the LTE version that has the eSIM is only available in 46mm and supports LTE, not 5G.

The watch is constructed of 6000 series aluminum, but also has a combination of plastic and ceramic on the bottom (plastic only on the 41mm model).

The Oppo Watch screen is OLED and the glass is curved at the side edges. In addition, instead of integrating a dial like in the Apple Watch, the Oppo Watch has two side buttons that feel solid when pressed. The bottom button allows you to quickly access exercise activities and to turn it off if you press and hold it. The top button allows you to open the app drawer or return to Home.

In the couple of days that I have been testing the Oppo Watch, the performance has been very good. However, on some occasions the clock has shown me messages in Chinese (to activate the battery saving mode) despite being configured in English (it can also be configured in Spanish).

The Oppo Watch is posited as a beautiful, fluid and functional watch. It remains for the company to announce exactly what its price will be and all the markets it will reach.

