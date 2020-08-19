Oppo to launch the world’s fastest charging system

Érika García / CNET



Oppo wants to charge your cell phone is something seen and not seen.

The Chinese company announced on July 13 with a video on its official Twitter account that it has developed a new 125W fast charging system. Currently there is no such powerful fast charging system for cell phones. In fact, the most powerful fast charge included in a cell phone in the current market is the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 that includes the Oppo Reno Ace, so we are talking about almost double the power. Oppo says that the Reno Ace can charge 100 percent of its battery in just 30 minutes, so the new fast charge could charge a full cell phone in just 15 minutes.

Oppo says in its video that this 125W fast charging technology will be presented on July 15, and we do not know if in addition to supplying an improvement in charging time, it will also add some important novelty in wireless charging technology. It is also not clear if this new system will arrive with a new flagship cell phone or if we will have to wait some time to see it integrated into a device.

CNET en Español sent Oppo a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

Oppo is one of the five manufacturers that more cell phones sold in the world. The company does not want to depend on third parties to manufacture the chips for its cell phones, and for this reason it has hired several senior executives from its chip supplier, MediaTek, and engineers from the semiconductor company, Unisoc, to create their own chip development team for their cell phones.

