Oppo presents its smartwatch – and it’s a lot like the Apple Watch

Oppo



If you’ve ever wanted a Apple WatchBut you are a fan of Android from start to finish, you will probably be excited by Oppo’s bet on the smartwatch market.

The company unveiled its digital watch, Oppo Watch, during a press conference in China on Friday, March 6, which caused many to immediately compare it to Apple’s iconic square-face wrist accessory. It’s not an exact copy, it doesn’t feature Apple’s digital crown, but the gently curved screen surrounded by metal and a seamless band accessory looks remarkably familiar.

The 4.5mm thick body of the watch is made from a combination of aluminum and 3D curved glass, with a ceramic back. A 1.91-inch AMOLED screen reportedly incorporates a “flexible hyperboloid display” and offers a pixel density of 326ppi. The straps are made from fluorine rubber or Italian calfskin and can be swapped out for other designs to suit a particular outfit or occasion.

Key features and specifications include:

Built-in e-SIM cellular connectivity, which can be used to make calls through your phone number or the number on the watch itself.

Listen to music.

Make payments.

Fitness tracking (the watch is water resistant to 50 meters).

Sleep monitoring.

Dual chip system to preserve battery life (40 hours on one charge or 21 days in power save mode) and the company’s VOOC flash charging technology that takes 75 minutes to reach full charge.

The Oppo Watch will be available worldwide, the company said, arriving first in China on March 24, with other launch dates and pricing to be announced later. In China, the watch will run ColorOS, based on Android, but it will come in other versions tailored to particular markets.

