Oppo lanza el Oppo Find X2 Lite

Oppo



Oppo announced its new mid-range phone, the Oppo Find X2 Lite.

The Oppo Find X2 Lite completes the family until now was made up of the Oppo Find X2 and el Find X2 Pro And it ranks as the most modest phone of the three although it still has powerful features such as a quad camera and 5G connectivity.

The phone mounts a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with FullHD + resolution with a drop-shaped notch that houses the 32-megapixel front camera. In general, the design is very similar to that of its older brothers, with a glass-finished back and rounded edges.

As for power, the phone incorporates a mid-range Snapdragon 765G processor that incorporates its own 5G modem, so the phone adds this connectivity. The processor comes in a single version of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage not expandable by microSD cards. The battery is 4,025 mAh with 30W VOOC Flash fast charge system. The operating system is Android 10 under the manufacturer’s customization layer, ColorOS 7.

In the photographic section, the phone has a 48-megapixel main sensor accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle macro, a two-megapixel monochrome sensor and a two-megapixel bokeh sensor.

The cell phone will arrive in two colors, black and white, in a single memory configuration (8GB + 128GB) at a price of 699 euros. It can be purchased in Spain from April 24 on Amazon, Media Markt, El Corte Inglés, FNAC and Phone House and from May it will reach operators.

At the moment, Oppo has not confirmed the price of the phone or its availability in other territories such as Mexico or the United States. CNET en Español sent the company a request for comments and we will update this note as soon as we obtain this information.

Due to the specifications of this phone, it is possible that it is at a price more focused on the mid-range that could make it compete with rivals like the Huawei P40, el Xiaomi M10 Pro or the expected LG Velvet.

