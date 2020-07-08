Oppo hires MediaTek engineers to design its own chips: report

Érika García / CNET



Oppo does not want to depend on third parties to manufacture the chips for its cell phones.

The Chinese company has reportedly hired several top executives from its chip provider MediaTek and engineers from semiconductor company Unisoc to create an experienced chip development team for its cell phones, Nikkei reported on May 27. Among the hires would be names like Jeffery Ju, former MediaTek chief operating officer and a former Xiaomi executive who had previously worked with Oppo as a consultant. Another Mediatek executive, currently working on 5G chip development, is expected to join the company in the next two months.

According to the report, sources familiar with the company say Oppo has tried to hire engineers from the US chip maker Qualcomm and also from Huawei. “Oppo has been aggressively recruiting talent since last year, when they realized that owning the ability to design their own chips would give them more control over their supply chain,” the sources told Nikkei.

The news comes at a key moment for Huawei, one of Oppo’s main competitors. President Donald Trump announced on May 15 a new export rule with which processor manufacturers like TSMC They will need a license issued by the US Department of Commerce to be able to supply chips to Huawei. This rule only affects components that use United States technology or information.

TSMC is the maker of the HiSilicon chips for Huawei and Honor phones, who announced that it will halt new orders from both companies due to President Donald Trump’s new order, which has led Honor to have MediaTek to stock up on processors for their next cell phones.

