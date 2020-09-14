Oppo Find X2: A cell phone that wants to stand up to the Galaxy S20

Oppo



The Chinese manufacturer Oppo officially announced its new flagship cell phones, the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro, two phones ready to compete against Samsung Galaxy S20.

The brand new Oppo Find X2 was revealed on Friday, March 6. From the list of specifications of the Find X2, the 6.7-inch QHD + screen stands out, without a doubt, with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Find X2, which also features the Find X2 Pro variant, has already been in the hands of DisplayMate display specialists and photographic sensor specialists DxOMark and received praise from both entities. DisplayMate gave the A + rating (the same as the S20 Ultra) and broke 12 records, according to the Chinese company. DxOMark, for its part, rated the Find X2 as the phone with the best camera today.

The good reception from the experts is undoubtedly great hardware. The 6.7-inch screen has a resolution of 3,168×1,440, its pixel density is 513ppp, is covered by Gorilla Glass 6, reaches a maximum brightness of 800 nits and has the full P3 color gamut.

The rear camera is made up of three lenses, the main one being 48 megapixels (ƒ / 1.7), the 13 megapixel telephoto (ƒ / 2.4) and a 12 megapixel wide angle (ƒ2.2). The hybrid zoom on the rear camera is 10x. The front camera, integrated into the screen through a hole, is 32 megapixels (ƒ / 2.4).

The rest of the specifications in the X2 is everything we can expect from a high-end Android in 2020: 12GB of RAM, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. The battery in the Find X2 is 4,200mAh (the X2 Pro has 4,260mAh) and both models are compatible with the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charge, an Oppo hallmark. The Chinese company promises that the Find X2 Pro can charge 100 percent of the battery in 38 minutes. The storage is 256GB and has no slot to expand it; the Pro version has 512GB of storage.

The Find X2 and X2 Pro have Android 10 and the ColorOS 7.1 interface that is simpler, minimalist and adds features such as the native Dark mode, according to Oppo. At the performance level, this new version helps reduce the workload on RAM by 40 percent, the company says.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro with a configuration of 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage will be available in May for 1,199 euros or about US $ 2,100. The Find X2, which will also arrive in May, will cost 999 euros, or $ 1,000.

Oppo brings the Find X2 to Mexico —and with 5G

Oppo also revealed that the Find X2 will arrive in Mexico, although without revealing the launch date or price in that country.

Oppo said that the Find X2 will be one of the first 5G phones to arrive in Mexico, although this technology is conspicuous by its absence in the country. Local telecommunications companies such as Telcel, AT&T and Movistar have not disclosed plans for the 5G infrastructure in Mexico. Oppo recently announced its landing in Mexico, starting with the mid-range A9. Oppo will hold an event on March 17 to give more details on its (second) attempt to conquer the Mexican market.

Editor’s note: This article was updated on Friday, March 6 at 11 in the morning of the United States Pacific to add information about the Find X2 in Mexico and correct the price of the Find X2 Pro to 1,199 euros (the note originally said 1,999 euros).

