Oppo confirms that it will manufacture its own processors

Érika García / CNET



Oppo has confirmed what has been rumored for weeks: The Chinese company will develop its own mobile processors.

The CEO of Oppo said in an interview with a local outlet reported by Gizmochina on June 9, that he will address the production of the chip technology and make it an important part of its future growth. Liu said the company will start working with key suppliers to design and develop its own cell phone chips. Oppo’s main chip providers are currently Qualcomm, MediaTek and Samsung.

Recent reports claimed that the company had hired several senior MediaTek executives and engineers from semiconductor company Unisoc to create a powerful chip development team for its cell phones. Reports also suggest that Oppo attempted to hire engineers from U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm and its mobile market competitor Huawei.

With the production of its own chips, Oppo would have more control over its production chain and would not have to depend on third parties to launch its cell phones, something that in the case of its competitor, Huawei, has been a problem after President Donald Trump announced on May 15 a new export rule with which manufacturers of processors such as TSMC, will need a license issued by the US Department of Commerce to be able to supply them with chips.

This rule affects components that use technology or information from the United States and TSMC is the manufacturer of the HiSilicon chips of the phones of Huawei and Honor, so Honor has had to rely on the Taiwanese MediaTek to source processors in their next cell phones. .

