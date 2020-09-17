Oppo boasts the screen that will have its flagship Find X2 phone

Oppo



Oppo could not announce its new flagship phone in the canceled MWC 2020, but that does not stop the company from revealing a few bits of information.

Brian Shen, Oppo’s vice president of marketing, said its flagship phone this year, the Find X2, will have a powerful 120Hz refresh rate display (refresh rate), with 3K resolution. Shen added that “this is the screen that a 2020 high-end should have.”

The refresh rate, or refresh rate, of 120Hz, is the same as that of the screen of the Galaxy S20, the latest jewels from Samsung. The big difference is that the resolution on the Find X2 will be 3K. The Chinese phone will have 5G connectivity, a feature that has been on the rise in products from Asian manufacturers.

The Find X2 is a phone that should have been originally announced on February 22, but due to the cancellation of the MWC due to the spread of the coronavirus, but now it will be presented on March 6, as announced by Oppo itself.

Oppo is one of the leading Chinese phone firms and has a large presence in its home country. It is currently preparing a second attempt to expand in Latin America. The company announced a event for March 17 in Mexico in which he will reveal all the details of that landing. The Chinese company already had a presence in the country in 2014, but three years later it left that market.

