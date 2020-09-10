Oppo announces its strategy to conquer Mexico

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Oppo arrives in Mexico officially. But it is not the first time that the Chinese firm has tried to conquer the Latin American market.

The Asian company announced on Tuesday night, March 17, the strategy and plans it has for its second attempt to establish itself in Mexico, after it tried to do the same in 2014. But, on that occasion, its presence was short-lived and three years later. left the country.

The event on Tuesday night was celebrated in a peculiar way. The Asian company chose to make all announcements via streaming, despite the fact that local media, including CNET en Español, had already been invited to a presentation that would be held with all fanfare at the Foro Corona event center, in the capital of Mexico, but which was canceled due to fears of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Although Oppo does not need an introduction worldwide, in Mexico it may be necessary to mention the size of this company. Oppo is part of the giant Chinese firm BBK Electronics, which is also the parent of Vivo, OnePlus, and Realme. According to Counterpoint Research, BBK Electronics distributed 20 percent of all smartphones sold in the third quarter of 2019 in the world. The figure does not account for what OnePlus sold, but if its contribution were 1 or 2 percentage points, BBK would tie the 21 percent of Apple or Samsung.

With the arrival in Mexico, Oppo will try to continue increasing its global presence thanks to the fact that the Latin country opts for mid-range cell phones characterized by low prices that offer an attractive design and good specifications. “Since I joined Oppo that was a dream and it is what we want to do,” Antonio Tercero, Oppo’s vice president in Mexico, said in the announcement. “We want to put Oppo around the world. The goal is to enter Mexico and begin to position everything for the Latin American market.”

The Oppo A9 arrives in Mexico and leaves its box with little gifts [fotos] To see photos



Find X2 in Mexico



Oppo won’t be left with crossed hands in the mid-range. Tercero said during the event that the company is already working to be the first telephone company to offer a cell phone with 5G connectivity in the country. Although Tercero’s statement could make users sigh, Mexican operators have not yet detailed plans to deploy the first 5G networks in the country.

The good news that Oppo has is that it comes to Mexico from the hand of Telcel, the country’s largest operator with 71.8 percent of the mobile phone market, according to The CIU. By the time Telcel is ready, Oppo will offer 5G cell phones on the most widely used network in the country.

Likewise, Oppo reiterated during the event that the Find X2, its latest flagship cell phone, will arrive in Mexico this year. The company did not give the price and date of sale, but the price will surely exceed 20,000 pesos (about US $ 880), which is what a high-end can cost in the country.

The Oppo catalog for Mexico



Oppo arrives in Mexico with two already confirmed cell phones and two accessories that will arrive soon.

The first and best phone Oppo offers at the moment is the A9 (2020). It is a phone with four cameras on the back and a front camera. The 5,000mAh battery is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 processor and has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Oppo A9 is already on sale with a price of 6,999 pesos (US $ 300).

The second cell phone with which the Chinese firm arrives is the A31, a triple camera phone. The main one is 12 megapixels and also has a lens dedicated to macro photography. The A31 offers 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM; the battery is 4,230mAh. This phone will go on sale in April throughout the country.

Oppo also said that it will also launch two accessories in the country: the smartwatch Oppo Watch and Enco Free fully wireless headphones. The watch has a battery life of 40 hours according to the firm and has fast charging so that in 15 minutes it replenishes 48 percent of its battery. The watch can be used with an eSIM card, monitors heart rate and sleep patterns. The headphones feature dynamic speakers, call-only noise cancellation, touch controls and offer a 25-hour duration of music, according to Oppo.