Oppo, a Chinese cell phone manufacturer, returns to Mexico

Érika García / CNET



The name Oppo may not sound familiar to you, but the Chinese cell phone giant wants to expand into Mexico, a well-known market that may not have very fond memories of.

Oppo announced on Monday, February 24, an event to be held on March 17 in Mexico City to reveal more details about the plans for the new landing. CNET en Español will be at the event to learn more about the arrival of the Asian manufacturer seeking to conquer Latin America — again.

Oppo, a subsidiary of the Chinese giant BBK Electronics, first arrived in Mexico in 2014, but the presence was short-lived. Three years later and through the back door, the Chinese company left the country without saying a word, according to the local media Xataka Mexico.

Oppo will try his luck again in Mexico this 2020, after its first failed attempt and that Xiaomi, also of Chinese origin, already established in Mexico selling not just cell phones but their entire smart home portfolio — from electric scooters to air purifiers.

The difference between 2014 and 2020 is that Oppo returns to Mexico with more experience and with the full support of the company that possibly sells more phones than Apple and Samsung – and that you may not know about. BBK Electronics, a Chinese firm founded in 1998, specializes in the sale of electronic equipment, among which the phones of its subsidiaries Vivo, OnePlus, Realme and, of course, Oppo stand out. According to Counterpoint Research, BBK Electronics distributed 20 percent of all smartphones sold in the third quarter of 2019. The figure does not count what OnePlus sold, but if its contribution is 1 or 2 percent, at least, it would tie the 21 percent of Apple or Samsung in that period.

CNET en Español requested more information about Oppo’s arrival. We will update this article if we get a response.

