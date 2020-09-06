Onward: Return of the most loquacious and original Pixar

The premise of that Pixar studios will premiere on April 3 on the Disney Plus video platform, is that you have to make an effort to recover the magic when it is lost. And that is exactly what Pixar did with this strange film full of fantastic beings and a plot difficult to explain.

Because the best Pixar movies are precisely the ones that have to be seen to be believed and that cannot be told just like that, like Up, Wall-E, Ratatouille, Inside Out and now, Onward.

It is a fantasy world with elves, dragons and unicorns where the convenience of technology has killed the magic that dominated in times past. Two brothers, Ian (voiced by Tom Holland) and Barley (voiced by Chris Pratt) receive an unexpected posthumous gift from their father, who died when Barley was little and whom Ian never met. The gift is a magic formula to bring Dad back to life for 24 hours, but when Ian only manages to regenerate half of his body (only the pelvis and legs) the boys go on an adventure to recreate the rest of their father. and, at least, to be able to live with him for a few hours.

This movie comes from the same studio that made a movie where a rat plays a chef, one that takes place in the mind of a teenage girl and another in which two robots silently fall in love. With Onward, Pixar has returned to that weird and bizarre excellence and creativity that we got used to since 1995 with Toy story.

This is important, because before OnwardPixar went on a streak of sequels to its hits of old that made me think that the world’s most famous animation house was losing its innovative essence and magic. That streak included Finding Dory (2016), Cars 3 (2017), Incredibles 2 (2018) and Toy story 4 (2019), only interrupted by Coconut (2017). In fact, since Disney bought Pixar in 2006, the studio has released 15 movies, seven of them sequels.

Furthermore, Pixar suffered a very strong trauma when its creative leader, John Lasseter, left the studio in 2017 after several accusations of inappropriate behavior towards women.

The easiest thing would be to say that these two events – the purchase at the hands of Disney and the departure of Lasseter – have undermined the creativity of the studio. But the reality is that the correlation is not that clear, because Pixar has not been short of successes both at the box office and on the award podium in recent years.

Pixar without Lasseter

In 2020 Pixar will release two films: the aforementioned Onward and Soul, a tape that we know little about but apparently has to do with the human soul. The latter is directed by Pete Docter, who also directed Inside out, Up and monsters Inc., three bastions of Pixar production. Dan Scanlon, who runs Onward, has only one other directing credit to his name in the study, Monsters University. Just look at the names of the producers and directors of Pixar movies to see that the studio is much more than just one person. Names like Docter, Scanlon, Lee Unkrich, Andrew Stanton, and Brad Bird recur repeatedly (sadly, only one woman, Branda Chapman, has co-directed a studio movie, but that’s another topic).

In fact, Lasseter, who directed the first three Pixar films (Toy Story, Bug’s Life and Toy story 2) he only directed two more after that (Cars and Cars 2). Cars 2, In particular, it is one of the most criticized and least popular films in the studio.

The production cycles of Pixar films are long, up to five years from start to finish, so it is possible that Lasseter has approved or been involved in some way in the films released since their release until now (he was involved in Toy story 4, as its creators told me). But it is clear that it was gone when it was finished Onward, and the result of the work indicates that Pixar did not miss it. (I’ve sent several questions to Pixar through a Disney representative, including whether Lasseter approved Onward and Soul or if the studio’s production process or release cycle has changed. I’ll update this note when they reply to me.)

Many sequels and many successes

For example, since the Oscars for Best Animated Feature began in 2001, Pixar has collected nine of those statuettes for Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Wall-E, Up, Toy Story 3, Brave, Inside Out, Coco and Toy story 4. Almost all were released after the purchase of Disney.

And as for the box office, the four highest grossing films in Pixar history have been released during the “Disney period” and three of them are sequels: The Incredibles (2018) with US $ 1.242 million at the global box office; Toy story 4 (2019) with US $ 1,073 million; toy Story 3 (2010) with US $ 1,067 million and Finding Dory (2016) with US $ 1,028 million.

This confirms that neither the sequels nor Disney have done the studio anything bad.

The magic formula

However, despite the success with the sequels, it is imperative that a study of the quality and prestige of Pixar releases its own new titles. Between Toy story 2 (1999) and toy Story 3 (2010), Pixar had an incredible streak of totally original titles with which it consolidated its fame as a creative and innovative studio: Monsters Inc. (2001), Finding Nemo (2003), The Incredibles (2004), Cars (2006), Ratatouille (2007), Wall-E (2008) and Up (2009).

Now it seems that after that series of sequels that I mentioned at the beginning, the studio returns to those origins of quasi-indescribable original works with Onward, a film that fulfills many of those qualities that made the studio famous: a risky script that is difficult to explain; good performances by famous voices; excellent animation; and incomparable moments and details that leave the impression of having seen something special, unrepeatable and different.

That’s what we want from Pixar, a studio that in 2020 has apparently regained its magic.

